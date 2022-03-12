Nine trucks, 12k+ banners: BTS’ Jin gets massive love from fans at PTD Seoul concert

The first day of BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage concert in Seoul was nothing less than a celebration for South Korean ARMYs. Fans particularly showcased immense support for the eldest member Jin, with more than 12,000 ad banners, nine trucks, two LED screens, and more. To show their love for the members performing on home soil after years, K-ARMYs went all out.
The love for Jin gripped the Jamsil Olympic Stadium on March 12. The banners had supportive messages such as “Seokjin, we are always behind you!” and “We are together forever!” driving around with fans wearing RJ (Jin’s BT21 cartoon) blankets.
BTS Jin’s ad banners, blankets, photos take over the PTD Seoul concert venue
As BTS’ surprise of a new setlist every day shook the fandom, K-ARMYs had their own surprise for the members. The area around the Jamsil Olympic Stadium was surrounded by the viral Super Tuna singer Jin’s fans, as was evident with his face printed over multiple objects - banners, blankets, LED trucks, bags, and even frames.
Among the many incredible moments of a BTS concert is one where ARMYs showcase their love for the group unabashedly, away from any judgments. From top to bottom, they dress up in the group’s merch, or take at least one accessory that shows they’re a proud part of the fandom.
It now seems that the people who bias the eldest member, Jin, left no stone unturned for the King of Dad Jokes.
Jin’s ‘Worldwide Handsome’ face was plastered on a full-size blanket, his pouty face was on LED trucks, concert fan edits on Sports Complex hallway ads, and even paper banners.
The LED trucks will be operating from 1.00pm to 9.00pm for all three days of the concert. Multiple fanclubs united to shower the idol with immense support, and it was clearly seen during the first day of the concert.
Meanwhile, two big LED screens will be playing fan edits of the idol on the first and second basement floors of the Sports Complex Station from March 7 to 13. One of the organizers, fanclub @Jin_supporters on Twitter, will also be distributing around 3,000 Super Tuna paper fans, among other things.
According to Twitter user @cakeloveforjin, the eldest member Jin was in a great mood during the soundcheck. Some believe a part of it might be him catching on to the many fans walking around with his or RJ’s face on blankets and banners.
The fun isn’t over for K-ARMYs. BTS will round off its Seoul concert tour by performing two more days, on March 12 and March 13, at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium.