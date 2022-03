Nine trucks, 12k+ banners: BTS’ Jin gets massive love from fans at PTD Seoul concert

The first day of BTSโ€™ Permission to Dance On Stage concert in Seoul was nothing less than a celebration for South Korean ARMYs. Fans particularly showcased immense support for the eldest member Jin, with more than 12,000 ad banners, nine trucks, two LED screens, and more. To show their love for the members performing on home soil after years, K-ARMYs went all out.

The love for Jin gripped the Jamsil Olympic Stadium on March 12. The banners had supportive messages such as โ€œSeokjin, we are always behind you!โ€ and โ€œWe are together forever!โ€ driving around with fans wearing RJ (Jinโ€™s BT21 cartoon) blankets.

BTS Jinโ€™s ad banners, blankets, photos take over the PTD Seoul concert venue

As BTSโ€™ surprise of a new setlist every day shook the fandom, K-ARMYs had their own surprise for the members. The area around the Jamsil Olympic Stadium was surrounded by the viral Super Tuna singer Jinโ€™s fans, as was evident with his face printed over multiple objects - banners, blankets, LED trucks, bags, and even frames.

Among the many incredible moments of a BTS concert is one where ARMYs showcase their love for the group unabashedly, away from any judgments. From top to bottom, they dress up in the groupโ€™s merch, or take at least one accessory that shows theyโ€™re a proud part of the fandom.

It now seems that the people who bias the eldest member, Jin, left no stone unturned for the King of Dad Jokes.

Jinโ€™s โ€˜Worldwide Handsomeโ€™ face was plastered on a full-size blanket, his pouty face was on LED trucks, concert fan edits on Sports Complex hallway ads, and even paper banners.

The LED trucks will be operating from 1.00pm to 9.00pm for all three days of the concert. Multiple fanclubs united to shower the idol with immense support, and it was clearly seen during the first day of the concert.

Meanwhile, two big LED screens will be playing fan edits of the idol on the first and second basement floors of the Sports Complex Station from March 7 to 13. One of the organizers, fanclub @Jin_supporters on Twitter, will also be distributing around 3,000 Super Tuna paper fans, among other things.

Hope our Seokjinnie sees all of that! ๐Ÿฅบ @BTS_twt K-Seokjinnies currently have 9 trucks, 2 LED ads and 12,000 banners for supporting Kim Seokjin on Permission to Dance in Seoul Concerts!Hope our Seokjinnie sees all of that! ๐Ÿฅบ K-Seokjinnies currently have 9 trucks, 2 LED ads and 12,000 banners for supporting Kim Seokjin on Permission to Dance in Seoul Concerts! ๐Ÿ˜ŒHope our Seokjinnie sees all of that! ๐Ÿฅบโค๏ธ @BTS_twt https://t.co/k3phXEeHwg

According to Twitter user @cakeloveforjin, the eldest member Jin was in a great mood during the soundcheck. Some believe a part of it might be him catching on to the many fans walking around with his or RJโ€™s face on blankets and banners.

์„์ง€๋‹ˆ ์‚ฌ์ฒต ๋•Œ ๋ณด์‹ ๋Œ€๋กœ ๊ธฐ๋ถ„๋„ ์ปจ๋””์ ˜๋„ ์ •๋ง ์ข‹์•˜๊ณ ๊ทธ๋ฆฌ๊ณ ์˜ค๋Š˜ ์„์ง€๋‹ˆ ์ตœ์• ๋ถ„๋“ค ์ •๋ง ๋งŽ์•„์„œ ์ €๋„ ๊ธฐ๋ถ„์ด ๋„ˆ๋ฌด ์ฃ ์•„์š”ใ ใ ์—ฌ๊ธฐ๋ด๋„ ์ €๊ธฐ๋ด๋„ ์„์ง€๋‹ˆ ๋‹ด์š”๋‚˜ ์•Œ์ œ์ด๋‚˜ ์„์ง€๋‹ˆ ์Šฌ๋กœ๊ฑด ๋“ค๊ณ ๊ณ„์ ”์šฉ ์—ด์‹ฌํžˆ ์‘์›ํ•ด์šฉ ์šฐ๋ฆฌ ํŠธ์œ„ํ„ฐ๋Š” ํ™”์งˆ์„ ๋„ˆ๋ฌด ์ข‹์€๊ฑธ๋กœ ์ฐ์œผ๋ฉด ๋” ์•ˆ์ข‹๊ฒŒ ์˜ฌ๋ผ๊ฐ€๋‚˜๋ด์š” ์•„์‰ฝ์„์ง€๋‹ˆ ์‚ฌ์ฒต ๋•Œ ๋ณด์‹ ๋Œ€๋กœ ๊ธฐ๋ถ„๋„ ์ปจ๋””์ ˜๋„ ์ •๋ง ์ข‹์•˜๊ณ ๊ทธ๋ฆฌ๊ณ ์˜ค๋Š˜ ์„์ง€๋‹ˆ ์ตœ์• ๋ถ„๋“ค ์ •๋ง ๋งŽ์•„์„œ ์ €๋„ ๊ธฐ๋ถ„์ด ๋„ˆ๋ฌด ์ฃ ์•„์š”ใ ใ ์—ฌ๊ธฐ๋ด๋„ ์ €๊ธฐ๋ด๋„ ์„์ง€๋‹ˆ ๋‹ด์š”๋‚˜ ์•Œ์ œ์ด๋‚˜ ์„์ง€๋‹ˆ ์Šฌ๋กœ๊ฑด ๋“ค๊ณ ๊ณ„์ ”์šฉ ์—ด์‹ฌํžˆ ์‘์›ํ•ด์šฉ ์šฐ๋ฆฌ ํŠธ์œ„ํ„ฐ๋Š” ํ™”์งˆ์„ ๋„ˆ๋ฌด ์ข‹์€๊ฑธ๋กœ ์ฐ์œผ๋ฉด ๋” ์•ˆ์ข‹๊ฒŒ ์˜ฌ๋ผ๊ฐ€๋‚˜๋ด์š” ์•„์‰ฝ ์„์ง€๋‹ˆ ์‚ฌ์ฒต ๋•Œ ๋ณด์‹ ๋Œ€๋กœ ๊ธฐ๋ถ„๋„ ์ปจ๋””์ ˜๋„ ์ •๋ง ์ข‹์•˜๊ณ ๊ทธ๋ฆฌ๊ณ ์˜ค๋Š˜ ์„์ง€๋‹ˆ ์ตœ์• ๋ถ„๋“ค ์ •๋ง ๋งŽ์•„์„œ ์ €๋„ ๊ธฐ๋ถ„์ด ๋„ˆ๋ฌด ์ฃ ์•„์š”ใ ใ ์—ฌ๊ธฐ๋ด๋„ ์ €๊ธฐ๋ด๋„ ์„์ง€๋‹ˆ ๋‹ด์š”๋‚˜ ์•Œ์ œ์ด๋‚˜ ์„์ง€๋‹ˆ ์Šฌ๋กœ๊ฑด ๋“ค๊ณ ๊ณ„์ ”์šฉ ์—ด์‹ฌํžˆ ์‘์›ํ•ด์šฉ ์šฐ๋ฆฌ ๐Ÿ’– OP said Seokjin is in a really good mood for today's soundcheck and that SO MANYYYYY Seokjin stans are there today too that wherever you look, you can see Jin blankets, RJs and Jin banners! ๐Ÿคฉ twitter.com/cakeloveforjinโ€ฆ OP said Seokjin is in a really good mood for today's soundcheck and that SO MANYYYYY Seokjin stans are there today too that wherever you look, you can see Jin blankets, RJs and Jin banners! ๐Ÿคฉ twitter.com/cakeloveforjinโ€ฆ

The fun isnโ€™t over for K-ARMYs. BTS will round off its Seoul concert tour by performing two more days, on March 12 and March 13, at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

