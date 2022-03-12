×
Nine trucks, 12k+ banners: BTS’ Jin gets massive love from fans at PTD Seoul concert

BTS&#039; Jin post-concert selfie (Image via @BTS_twt/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Mar 12, 2022 12:54 AM IST
The first day of BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage concert in Seoul was nothing less than a celebration for South Korean ARMYs. Fans particularly showcased immense support for the eldest member Jin, with more than 12,000 ad banners, nine trucks, two LED screens, and more. To show their love for the members performing on home soil after years, K-ARMYs went all out.

The love for Jin gripped the Jamsil Olympic Stadium on March 12. The banners had supportive messages such as “Seokjin, we are always behind you!” and “We are together forever!” driving around with fans wearing RJ (Jin’s BT21 cartoon) blankets.

BTS Jin’s ad banners, blankets, photos take over the PTD Seoul concert venue

the amount of support for seokjin on ptd stage in seoul.....#SuperTuna_Jin #Yours_Jin https://t.co/kz7PRBepoO

As BTS’ surprise of a new setlist every day shook the fandom, K-ARMYs had their own surprise for the members. The area around the Jamsil Olympic Stadium was surrounded by the viral Super Tuna singer Jin’s fans, as was evident with his face printed over multiple objects - banners, blankets, LED trucks, bags, and even frames.

귀엽고 잘생기고 이쁜석지니♡♡♡감사합니다@withseokjin1204#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #방탄소년단진 #Yours_Jin #BTSJIN #JIN #SuperTuna_Jin @BTS_twt https://t.co/yhaUrOxce3

Among the many incredible moments of a BTS concert is one where ARMYs showcase their love for the group unabashedly, away from any judgments. From top to bottom, they dress up in the group’s merch, or take at least one accessory that shows they’re a proud part of the fandom.

It now seems that the people who bias the eldest member, Jin, left no stone unturned for the King of Dad Jokes.

Jin’s ‘Worldwide Handsome’ face was plastered on a full-size blanket, his pouty face was on LED trucks, concert fan edits on Sports Complex hallway ads, and even paper banners.

The LED trucks will be operating from 1.00pm to 9.00pm for all three days of the concert. Multiple fanclubs united to shower the idol with immense support, and it was clearly seen during the first day of the concert.

·*ᴋɪᴍsᴇᴏᴋᴊɪɴ sᴜᴘᴘᴏʀᴛ ᴘʀᴏᴊᴇᴄᴛ *･PTD 서울 콘서트 기간 동안 LED 트럭 석진이 광고를 진행합니다. 많은 후기 남겨주세요 ❤✔ 장소 : 잠실종합운동장 주경기장 앞✔ 기간 : 3월 10일, 12일~13일 / 3일간13:00 ~ 21:00 twitter.com/withseokjin120… https://t.co/iA7TEpZLPW
좋아요 누르자 마자 발견❤석진이 트럭!!! https://t.co/azwaRa5NPv

Meanwhile, two big LED screens will be playing fan edits of the idol on the first and second basement floors of the Sports Complex Station from March 7 to 13. One of the organizers, fanclub @Jin_supporters on Twitter, will also be distributing around 3,000 Super Tuna paper fans, among other things.

K-Seokjinnies currently have 9 trucks, 2 LED ads and 12,000 banners for supporting Kim Seokjin on Permission to Dance in Seoul Concerts! 😌Hope our Seokjinnie sees all of that! 🥺❤️ @BTS_twt https://t.co/k3phXEeHwg
Jin support ad for 𝙋𝙏𝘿 𝙎𝙚𝙤𝙪𝙡 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙧𝙩 at Jamsil Sports Complex Station. Thank you @Jin_supporters ♥️Listen #Yours_Jin the best OST of 2021. #Yours by #JIN @BTS_twt https://t.co/xAxTZUmoDz

According to Twitter user @cakeloveforjin, the eldest member Jin was in a great mood during the soundcheck. Some believe a part of it might be him catching on to the many fans walking around with his or RJ’s face on blankets and banners.

OP said Seokjin is in a really good mood for today's soundcheck and that SO MANYYYYY Seokjin stans are there today too that wherever you look, you can see Jin blankets, RJs and Jin banners! 🤩 twitter.com/cakeloveforjin…

The fun isn’t over for K-ARMYs. BTS will round off its Seoul concert tour by performing two more days, on March 12 and March 13, at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
