"NO Going out alone": Andrew Tate's messages to alleged Moldovan victim released amid latest assault revelations

After Andrew Tate, his brother, and their two accomplices lost a bid to get bailed out on Wednesday, Romanian prosecutors filed a 61-page report that included transcripts of WhatsApp conversations between Tate and one of his victims. It was presented in court on Thursday.

The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, is from Moldova. According to the WhatsApp transcripts of the chats that took place between February 4 and April 8, 2022, Tate r*ped the woman twice.

New evidence of s*xual assault allegations surface again. (Image via Twitter/@baphometx)

The woman claimed that she was kept in confinement along with some other women who worked for Tate. They were not allowed to go out alone anywhere. In one of the messages retrieved from WhatsApp, Tate wrote:

“NO Going out alone…without telling me. Mall. Supermarket. NOWHERE. FROM NOW ON. It's the last warning.”

The series of disturbing messages sent by Andrew Tate to his Moldovan victim

STREET MEDIA  @streetmediatv Andrew Tate has lost his appeal against his detention in Romania. And Prosecutors have just filed a 61-page file document detailing evidence how women were transformed “into slaves” and trafficked. Andrew Tate has lost his appeal against his detention in Romania. And Prosecutors have just filed a 61-page file document detailing evidence how women were transformed “into slaves” and trafficked. https://t.co/h0KB8gvuSL

The woman accused Andrew Tate of making false promises of marriage, which she blindly believed at the time.

Tate and the Moldovan woman started talking on Instagram in January 2022. They met in person the following month in London. That same month, Andrew Tate brought up the prospect of her flying out to Romania to live with him, after which the woman moved to Romania, in March.

Before the Moldovan woman moved to Romania, Tate wrote in a text message:

“You must understand that once you are mine, you will be mine forever.”

The Tate brothers on their way to court on Wednesday (Image via Vadim Ghirda/AP)

When she reached Tate’s base in Romania, she messaged him that she was in the house, but she felt a little strange. When she asked him what exactly the other girls do, he told her that the women worked on adult content for the website OnlyFans.

Along with text messages, several audio clips were obtained by the prosecutors. In one of them, Tate was heard telling the Moldovan woman that he loved r*ping her.

In another audio clip, Tate was heard asking the victim if he was a bad person because the more the woman did not like what Tate did to her, the more he enjoyed it. He emphasized how much he loved the fact that she hated it and talked about it being arousing for him. Tate further added:

“Why am I like that? Why? I am one of the most dangerous men on this planet.”

However, in response to the report, Eugen Vidineac, the Tate brothers’ attorney said that the physical relations between Andrew Tate and the Moldovan woman was consensual. He accused the alleged victims of living off the backs of the brothers.

The Tate brothers and the other two suspects on their way to court on Wednesday (Image via Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Prosecutors also made another report based on the conversations between Tristan Tate and an American woman. The two met in 2021 via Reddit and subsequently met in person in Miami, where Tristan brought up the proposal to move to Romania.

However, upon arriving in Romania, Tristan told the woman that she could not talk to anyone unless he introduced her. The woman shared that she was very afraid of the Tate brothers.

The Tate brothers have been denying all allegations of r*pe, organized s*x crime, and human trafficking ever since their arrest. On Wednesday, while he was being escorted to court, Andrew Tate yelled:

“You know I’m innocent.”

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate on Wednesday (Image via Vadim Ghirda/AP)

He further claimed that no evidence against him exists.

On Wednesday, February 1, Tate and the other suspects' appeal of getting bail was revoked by a Romanian judge as they were ordered to remain detained in custody until February 27.

