“No it just flopped”: Internet mocks Justin Timberlake as he is reportedly angry over Britney Spears drama, says it is “overshadowing his new music”

According to sources like Page Six, the persistent controversy surrounding American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake's previous relationship with singer Britney Spears is reportedly causing him frustration.

The musician made headlines recently for his New York City show and went viral. During the show, Justin expressed to the audience his feelings on apologizing to Britney. Before performing the song Cry Me a River, which is believed to be related to his break-up with Britney Spears, he declared,

"I would like to use this chance to apologize to completely f*cking nobody."

On February 1, an unnamed source reportedly revealed to Page Six that after the event, Justin is "seething" about the controversy involving Britney. The major reason he's upset is that it's "overshadowing his new music."

After his comment, Timberlake garnered criticism from netizens. Once the news and the comment went viral, Britney's fans took to X to make fun of the Mirrors singer.

Netizens mock Timberlake for his recent comment regarding the Britney drama (Image via X / @buwygf_)

Netizens make fun of Justin Timberlake for allegedly claiming that the Britney Spears drama is “overshadowing his new music”

Sources like Page Six have reported that Justin Timberlake is allegedly not pleased with Britney Spears taking center stage during his music comeback. The media outlet was recently informed by an anonymous source that the former member of NSYNC is reportedly "seething" about the drama he and his ex-girlfriend are involved in. The sources said,

“Justin had hoped the backlash [from Spears’ memoir] would’ve blown over by now so that he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new.”

Later, another source allegedly informed US Weekly that,

“Justin hasn’t been letting the Britney fans get him down. He believes his music and performance will speak for itself and is looking forward to connecting with his fans from the stage again.”

These updates came after Britney's revelation in her memoir, The Woman In Me, that the 42-year-old singer forced her to get an abortion during their relationship. This is because he "wasn't happy about the pregnancy" and "didn't want to be a father." After the news went public, fans of the singer criticized Justin for his behavior.

Nevertheless, Britney made an effort to express regret to Justin and made it clear that she didn't intend for her book to "offend" anyone. According to PEOPLE, she also said,

"I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish.' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too."

However, in response to the gesture, Justin Timberlake assured the audience at his recent New York performance that he wouldn't apologize to anyone.

Due to all these incidents, Britney’s fans were unhappy with Justin. When his claim that the entire drama with the Toxic singer is overshadowing his music came out, netizens flooded X to make fun of him.

Since the reports, the unnamed source or the Cry Me A River singer, Justin Timberlake, has yet to react to anything regarding the entire matter.