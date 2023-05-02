After Jackie La Bonita went on social media to claim how she was bullied by college students Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullet while attending a Houston Astros game, the two women being targeted by social media users also went online and shared their side of the story.

Jackie claimed that the two girls kept mocking her and making fun of her as she tried to click a picture of herself, to the extent that she became extremely self-conscious and was about to cry. On the other hand, Litzareli and Alondra made contrary claims, justifying their actions by saying that it was because they did not want to be a part of Jackie’s pictures.

tan @callmetantann posting this in case Jackielabonita delete this video on her account so we don't forget the face of these mean girls. posting this in case Jackielabonita delete this video on her account so we don't forget the face of these mean girls. https://t.co/9KpzNrIBFk

The two women uploaded a 12-minute long video where they claimed how they felt targeted by netizens following the incident, adding that they even received threats from social media users. They concluded the video by apologizing to Jackie if she felt self-conscious due to their actions.

However, once again, Jackie La Bonita has spoken up and addressed the apology video of Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullet.

In a new video added by TikToker, she claimed that she was waiting for their apology, and now that they have apologized and shared their side of the story, she has forgiven the two women. Jackie said:

“Even though my feelings were hurt that night, there was no need for more hurt. Their families do not deserve hate. I do not condone the threats; I don’t condone the bullying; I don’t condone the harassment of them or anyone else.”

Social media users showered support on La Bonita as she uploaded a video where she claimed to forgive Litzareli and Alondra. (Image via TikTok)

Jackie’s 1-minute and 50-second video has already garnered almost 8 million views in just 3 days.

Social media users shower support for Jackie La Bonita’s video

While Jackie and the two women might have their own sides to the story, social media users have been more supportive of the former, as she claimed how the two women bullied her. However, after Jackie claimed in her latest video that no one deserves threats and hate from the masses, social media users were moved by her act of forgiveness.

Here is how they reacted to the video uploaded by Jackie La Bonita on April 29, 2023:

What is Litzareli and Alondra's side of the story?

In the original video uploaded by Jackie La Bonita, Litzareli and Alondra were seen sitting behind her at the baseball game and continuously showing her their middle fingers as well as making funny faces in the camera.

Following the widespread circulation of the video, Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullet faced severe criticism and were subjected to doxxing, with personal details about them being uncovered and shared online. This included the revelation that one of them was employed at a retail company.

ّ @oncetodd lmao these litzareli madrigal and alondra poullet’s video of them stating their “side of the story” shows how mean girls they actually are!! they didn’t apologize to jackielabonita. WTH!?



their video is all over tiktok now. lmao these litzareli madrigal and alondra poullet’s video of them stating their “side of the story” shows how mean girls they actually are!! they didn’t apologize to jackielabonita. WTH!? their video is all over tiktok now. https://t.co/p8iLrGlllP

In response to the backlash, Madrigal and Poullet have since addressed the situation in a TikTok video of their own and stated that the doxxing and leaking of their private information was “disgusting.” The duo maintained that their actions were not intended to bully Jackie La Bonita, but rather to express concern over their own appearance in the photos.

They expressed apprehension over being photographed without their knowledge and consent, indicating that they did not wish to appear in someone else's picture. They concluded their video by claiming that they did not mean to offend Jackie, adding that they were sorry if she felt self-conscious.

However, the matter now seems to be over, as Jackie La Bonita has claimed that she has forgiven the two women.

