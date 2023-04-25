Who is Litzareli Madrigal? Apology triggers J Beard Real Estate negative reviews amid Jackie La Bonita bullying controversy

The internet has been obsessed with TikTok user Jackie La Bonita recently. This comes after the internet personality exposed two of her bullies at a Houston Astros game, which also led to them getting doxxed on social media. Since then, the identities of the bullies Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullet have spread like wildfire. At one point, the organization The J. Bear Real Estate Company began garnering negative reviews, as many believed that Madrigal worked there. After the controversy amassed immense traction, one of the bullies took to social media to address the matter.

For those unversed, TikTok user Jackie La Bonita recently took to the video-sharing platform to reveal that the two bullies who have now been identified as Poullet and Madrigal were making fun of her at a game. In the video, the girls can be seen sticking their tongues out towards Jackie La Bonita, calling her "lame" and showing the middle finger towards her. Bonita revealed in the video that the situation almost made her cry and she lost her confidence after the occurrence.

The video garnered over 20 million views across multiple social media platforms, with internet users finding the identity of the bullies in question as well.

What did Litzareli Madrigal say in regards to the Jackie La Bonita video?

Despite both the women being ousted for their actions, Litzareli Madrigal was the only one who addressed the matter at hand. According to her private social media account, she is a real estate agent based in Houston, Texas, and Los Angeles. Netizens managed to capture a story Madrigal had posted online where she addressed the situation.

In the story, she apologized to Jackie La Bonita for her actions. Madrigal said:

“I understand that my actions may have caused you to feel scared, disrespected, and hurt, and I want to acknowledge that what I did was wrong. I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused you, and I want to do everything in my power to make amends.”

In the social media post, Madrigal also explained that she was “caught off guard” by a cameraman who was taking pictures of her which led to her feeling “violated and disrespected,” causing her to be “reactive at the moment.”

Litzareli Madrigal went on to clarify that The J. Beard Real Estate Company, the organization which netizens believed she worked at was “no way involved in this matter.” She went on to request netizens not to “hold them accountable” for her actions.” A few negative reviews the company has received since Jackie La Bonita’s video went viral read

As per research done on Google trends, netizens were keen to learn more about the bully. They took to searching Madrigal’s LinkedIn account. However, the same was not available online at the time of writing this article.

Jackie La Bonita had not responded to Litzareli Madrigal’s apology at the time of writing this article either.

