“No one’s buying that sh**”: Jake Paul trolled for new designs of GOTCHA HAT despite claiming surge in sales

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul continues to bank on the “GOTCHA HAT” scuffle with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The altercation has become the inspiration for Paul's new line of apparel, and its sales are said to be going through the roof.

After their messy fight at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul press conference, Jake Paul began making merchandise based on the hat that he snatched from the 44-year-old undisputed champion. Although the Money Team got the real hat back, Paul has transformed it into a hysterical pop culture moment.

Jake Paul's new apparel line of caps and hoodies based on "GOTCHA HAT"

A new tweet from Jake Paul claims that the “GOTCHA HAT” apparel is “selling like hot cakes.” The YouTuber also revealed that he has added new designs for limited dye edition hats, along with hoodies and crewnecks.

gotcha hats selling like hot cakes



more designs now available

👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼https://t.co/Z6fKZE1mLK — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 7, 2021

Reactions to Paul’s prank-turned-marketing scheme are divided, with the internet mostly criticizing the YouTuber for his ill-famed theatrics. Moreover, many find it hard to believe that the apparel is surging in sales.

Some fans have trolled Paul for being beaten to a pulp by Floyd’s security. Stills of the YouTuber trying to defend himself during the scuffle are also doing the rounds on the internet.

no one’s buying that shit — 𖨆. (@etszg) May 7, 2021

waiting for the "i got beat up" hats pic.twitter.com/j8ZWE0vxmZ — rain 💫 (@rainxiix) May 7, 2021

Jake Paul really took Floyd's hat 😳



...then started selling 'Gotcha Hat' hats 🧢 pic.twitter.com/JgBFOWEnNw — TmarTn (@TmarTn) May 6, 2021

wheres i got my ass beat hat pic.twitter.com/2BMrnYnidH — كن انت (@beyou4415) May 7, 2021

Let’s be honest them shits are NOT selling like hot cakes — Lesbian Ninja (@NinjaDegenerez) May 7, 2021

If I see a kid with this hat i'll steal it from his head... — ErisBlisset (@BlissetEris) May 7, 2021

However, some fans have called the internet star a marketing genius for turning a prank into a profitable scenario. Even a few of his detractors have applauded him for trolling Floyd with a silly prank.

Jake Paul literally has “Gotcha Hat” hats for sale already on his Instagram lol I must say I like the hustle pic.twitter.com/59Z6trjPb7 — Kazaam (@TrentMonet) May 6, 2021

I hate jake paul but the fact he is already selling “Gottcha Hat” hats is quite funny 😂 — BFF_____ (@BFFBackup) May 6, 2021

Jake paul taking Floyd's hat then selling his own merch half hour later saying " gotcha hat" is deffo a setup. Money money money for views views views pic.twitter.com/Hcxs6m7gkw — Gaz 👊🏻💭 (@GazCounsell) May 6, 2021

There are VERY few things more disrespectful than snatching a man’s hat and yelling “gotcha hat!” Hate it or love it (everyone hates it) Jake Paul is the ultimate troll pic.twitter.com/0MPHZRHi1x — KFC (@KFCBarstool) May 6, 2021

“GOTCHA HAT” continues to trend as the fight night between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul inches closer.

It will be interesting to see if Jake will don the “GOTCHA HAT” apparel on the day of his brother’s fight. The exhibition match is scheduled to take place on June 6.