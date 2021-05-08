“No one’s buying that sh**”: Jake Paul trolled for new designs of GOTCHA HAT despite claiming surge in sales

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul continues to bank on the “GOTCHA HAT” scuffle with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.
The altercation has become the inspiration for Paul's new line of apparel, and its sales are said to be going through the roof.
After their messy fight at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul press conference, Jake Paul began making merchandise based on the hat that he snatched from the 44-year-old undisputed champion. Although the Money Team got the real hat back, Paul has transformed it into a hysterical pop culture moment.
ALSO READ: “If I die..I died for the hat”: Jake Paul gets “gotcha hat” tattoo as a joke after Floyd Mayweather left him black-eyed
Jake Paul's new apparel line of caps and hoodies based on "GOTCHA HAT"
A new tweet from Jake Paul claims that the “GOTCHA HAT” apparel is “selling like hot cakes.” The YouTuber also revealed that he has added new designs for limited dye edition hats, along with hoodies and crewnecks.
Reactions to Paul’s prank-turned-marketing scheme are divided, with the internet mostly criticizing the YouTuber for his ill-famed theatrics. Moreover, many find it hard to believe that the apparel is surging in sales.
Some fans have trolled Paul for being beaten to a pulp by Floyd’s security. Stills of the YouTuber trying to defend himself during the scuffle are also doing the rounds on the internet.
However, some fans have called the internet star a marketing genius for turning a prank into a profitable scenario. Even a few of his detractors have applauded him for trolling Floyd with a silly prank.
“GOTCHA HAT” continues to trend as the fight night between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul inches closer.
It will be interesting to see if Jake will don the “GOTCHA HAT” apparel on the day of his brother’s fight. The exhibition match is scheduled to take place on June 6.