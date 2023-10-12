“No one’s doing it like JK”: Fans react as BTS’ Jung Kook is named one of the major influences in the music industry by music critic Kim Heon-sik

On Wednesday, October 11, Kim Heon-sik, a renowned music critic, mentioned Jung Kook while commenting on the upcoming music industry changes, especially concerning the public's preference.

He recognizes the music industry as a dynamic, ever-evolving field. He observes how the general public's popularity and musical preferences for girl groups are gradually waning in favor of freshly emerging performers who bring novel and previously unseen musical elements.

The critic mentioned three artists, AKMU, Jung Kook, and Park Jae-jeong who impressed him with their performance on music charts and the positive reactions from the listeners. When he briefly expanded his thoughts on each of these artists individually, he commented positively about BTS' member's exploration of English lyrics and his abilities to reach both provincial and international audiences.

Fans celebrate the popular film critic Kim Heon-sik compliments Jung Kook's influence in the music industry's new wave

In an interview with the Korean media outlet, Daily Sports, the famous music critic, Kim Heon-sik, talked about the new wave in the music industry that kickstarted with the various artists and what they brought newly to the table. He pointed out that with the entrance of artists such as AKMU, Jung Kook's solo career, and Park Jae-jeong, the older trends of girl groups' popularity have been majorly shifting.

He stated,

"If girl group music was the trend in the first half of this year, that trend is currently facing a big change. From the perspective of the public, who are not part of the idol core fandom, ‘idol music’ may be perceived as boring and obvious. As a result, I feel fresh in other genres of music."

In light of the changed trends and public preferences in the industry, he commends Jung Kook and AKMU for their impressive chart performance by ranking 2nd and 1st respectively on several provincial charts such as MelOn, Bugs, Genie, etc.

When he expanded on what exactly makes their music tightly perceivable by the masses, here's what he explained with respect to the idol.

"Jung Kook also succeeded in eliciting a positive response with an English song aimed at the overseas market as well as the domestic market. Beyond the basic idol music style, his extraordinary vocal capabilities as a solo artist met the expectations of fans at home and abroad. This soon led to the music and album performance and became the force that put the brakes on the girl group world."

Following the article's landing on the internet, fans were extremely delighted to witness positive comments and views of Jung Kook's performance as a soloist.

The idol's abilities being acknowledged by a well-known and reliable critic like Kim Heon-sik was warmly welcomed by fans. Especially considering how recently the idol made his solo debut and how few songs were available on his official discography.

Fans were happy to see the idol's efforts to experiment with unconventional trends and English-based lyrics and how they've been positively received by the majority of the masses.