On Thursday, September 28, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency under which BTS is housed, released a statement expressing the strict legal actions and measures against those who violate the members' artist and personal rights. With several instances such as the release of RM's private schedule, Jimin's personal information theft, etc. surfacing one after the other, the agency believes that the continuous piling up of the violations needs to be restricted at the earliest.

BIGHIT MUSIC's statement expressed that they would be taking legal action against the defenders based on the pieces of evidence they've collected so far.

They will also be explicitly concentrating on one individual who's breached the BTS members' safety and privacy limits multiple times in various ways.

Additionally, their statement also talks about sasaengs, or obsessive fans of the group, and how future actions against them will not be easily overseen.

"We will continue to adhere to strict measures and our policy of no settlement and no leniency to hold suspects accountable," their statement read.

Fans praise BIGHIT MUSIC after its strict and improved legal actions against the defendants and violators of the BTS members' privacy

Over the past few months, several cases concerning the BTS members' safety and privacy have landed on the internet.

This started with RM's personal information being stolen by a KORAIL (Korean Railway Corporation) employee followed by his visit to a temple being leaked through pictures taken by the chief monk, even though the latter denied all allegations against them.

Moreover, last year, Jimin's personal emails and private documents were hacked and leaked as people broke into his mailbox, and fans have also been noticing the consistent death threats and safety cautions that the idol has been receiving for over a year now.

Lastly, among several other concerning issues, Jung Kook has also opened up several times about his displeasure with people showing up at this private gym and sending food to his home address.

In light of the same, BIGHIT MUSIC released a lengthy and detailed statement explaining their strict legal measures.

"During this quarter, we filed multiple criminal complaints with law enforcement agencies based on evidence related to acts infringing on the rights of the artists, including defamation, submitted by our fans as well as collected through our own monitoring. Furthermore, among the defendants in this round of legal actions, there was an individual who repeatedly posted violent and offensive abusive comments on portal site news sections."

BIGHIT MUSIC's statement also talked about their investigation of the stalkers who defamed and breached the members' personal space, which initially failed to stand strong in court when filed back in 2022 due to the lack of evidence.

"This individual regularly engaged in dozens of cases of high-intensity malicious commenting across various articles. We have compiled all verified comments and filed criminal complaints against the individual. Our company is committed to ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal activities against our artists, even if it takes time."

Given that stalking isn't considered a serious offense by South Korean law, fans were happy to see BIGHIT MUSIC's continuous efforts to safeguard their artists.

The agency revealed that they've already taken action against those who've been sending packages to the artists' residences. They have held defendants accountable after consistent investigation of issues including defamation and personal attacks on the BTS members.

As fans see the continuous efforts and the stubborn stance of BIGHIT MUSIC to protect their artists, they couldn't be more grateful to witness the same and have been praising the agency for its efforts.