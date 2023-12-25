“Nobody does it like him”: BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN becomes 1st album by a K-pop act to have 3 songs to sell over 500k units in the US in a year

BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook, has made history yet another time with his solo debut album, GOLDEN. The album has achieved the remarkable feat of having three songs each sell over 500,000 units in the United States within a year. This marked the first instance in which a K-pop album has seen three distinct songs each surpass the 500,000-unit sales mark in the competitive U.S. market.

Not only was he the first, but he also became the fastest to achieve this feat. Unsurprisingly, news of this accomplishment sent the global BTS fandom, ARMY, into a state of euphoria. One of the Twitter fans even commented, "No one does it like him," signifying the unmatched influence he wields.

"Keep being humble and buy": Jungkook succeeds massively in the USA market as a soloist

The U.S. music industry is a trendsetter with massive global influence. Achieving success in the USA often translates to increased visibility and influence on a global scale. While streaming services have become increasingly popular, album sales, including physical copies and digital downloads, remain crucial for musicians. BTS' Jungkook's first ever solo album has performed and has been performing exceptionally well since its release and even in the present time.

Earlier, the BTS star had five solo songs to his name. However, the release of this album has contributed to a success like no other for him.

Albums that achieve high sales figures in the USA often hold historical significance. They become part of music history and contribute to the narrative of an artist's or a genre's impact on the industry.

Such an impact of BTS' Jungkook was felt by the world after he succeeded big time in attracting over-par recognition from the U.S. market. The BTS star had already been trending until November with the outcome of his two pre-release tracks, Seven and 3D, from his solo debut album, GOLDEN. The entire album was officially released on November 3, 2023, causing an even more expensive stir.

However, on December 25, 2023, the title track of the GOLDEN album, Standing Next To You, officially reached 5,00,000 sales in the U.S. With this feat, Jungkook became the first ever K-pop soloist to have three songs on an album, surpassing over 5,00,000 units in a single year. These three songs were the same ones mentioned above: Seven, 3D, and Standing Next To You. Along with being a K-pop soloist to achieve this, he also became the only Asian soloist to put this milestone in his bag.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their joy, admiration, and pride for Jungkook's remarkable achievement. Hashtags like #GOLDEN500K and #Jungkook_golden trended worldwide as ARMYs celebrated the golden maknae's success.

However, the above-mentioned was not the only milestone the maknae achieved. Some of the other feats include his much-celebrated solo song Euphoria's 1 million units, his World Cup song Dreamers' 370K units, his collaborative song with bandmate Suga's Stay Alive's 270K units, Still With You's 150K units, and Yes or No's 100K units.