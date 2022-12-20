"Not fake IG photo op love": Nick Cannon's kids names explored as baby mama LaNisha Cole shades singer

American model LaNisha Cole seemingly threw shade at comedian Nick Cannon for sharing "fake" photo ops with his other kids and their mothers.

On Sunday, December 18, the 40-year-old star took to her Instagram stories to respond about why she and her 3-month-old daughter Onyx were missing from Cannon's recent Christmas festivities.

Screenshot of LaNisha Cole's Instagram story.

"There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way. Happy holidays to you and your family!"

Cole, who welcomed Onyx with Nick Cannon in September 2022, posted another story that read:

Screenshot of LaNisha Cole's Instagram story.

"It’s important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all. It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

LaNisha Cole took her little girl to enjoy Christmas festivities at the Grand Central Market in Los Angeles, California, where Onyx met her "new bestie Santa." However, the pictures did not feature Cannon.

Nick Cannon feels guilty for not spending enough time with his 11 kids

In the latest episode of The Checkup: With Dr. Agus on Paramount +, Nick Cannon shared his feelings about being a father of 11 kids.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children. One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

The Drumline star, who is currently expecting his 12th child, has expanded his brood with six different women over the years.

He first became a father to twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011, whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In 2017, Nick Cannon welcomed his son Golden "Sagon" Cannon, with model Brittany Bell. They had another child, a daughter named Powerful Queen Cannon, three years later in 2020.

The following year, Nick became a father to three more children - twins Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa, and a son named Zen with model Alyssa Scott.

In December 2021, Cannon revealed that his five-month-old son Zen passed away after suffering from a brain tumor.

In January 2022, Nick Cannon announced that he was expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi. The duo welcomed a son named Legendary Love on July 27.

On September 23, 2022, Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed their third child, Rise Messiah Cannon.

Nick and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their third child, Beautiful Zeppelin, in November 2022. The same month, he welcomed his daughter Onyx with the Price is Right model Cole.

Poll : 0 votes