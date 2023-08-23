“Not doing that here”: AGT host Terry Crews slams Howie Mandel for joking about Sofia Vergara’s divorce

Tuesday's AGT episode featured an impressive lineup of acts, where talented artists showcased their skills. Apart from this, one incident during this episode caught many people's attention. In the latest episode, AGT season 18 judge Sofa Vergara, who recently announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello, was given a shoutout by another judge on the show, Howie Mandel.

This incident occurred during the performance act of ventriloquist and mentalist Brynn Cummings. She introduced a puppet named Lovebird to the judges and tried to make him "set" with Heidi Klum during her act. As the act ended, Howie Mandel praised Brynn Cummings for her performance and said to her:

"I have one more piece of advice for you: If you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía because she's in the market right now."

Sofia didn't react much to this comment. She only cheered "yes," but AGT host Terry Crews didn't let the comment slide and told Howie Mandel:

"No, we're not doing that here!"

Terry then asked Heidi what her reaction was to the performance. Heidi thanked Brynn Cummings for choosing her, adding that the contestant did an outstanding job.

AGT season 18 judge Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s relationship timeline

It was at a White House Correspondents' Association dinner on May 3, 2014, that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello met for the first time. Following this, both stars went on their first date back on June 14, 2014. When asked about their first date, Joe shared the following with Haute Living in 2015:

"Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out. Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself...She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

The two announced their relationship status to Extra on August 11, 2014, and started living together in November 2014. The couple got engaged on December 24, 2014, after a few months of dating. In an interview with Haute Living, Joe discussed the proposal as follows:

"I had looked at every ring in the world, and this is the ring that I wanted. I had a whole speech prepared in Spanish. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down. It was awesome."

Their wedding took place in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 22, 2015.

On July 17, 2023, the couple announced their divorce after seven years of marriage. As reported by People, here's what Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello shared:

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

About the latest season of AGT

Additionally, AGT season 18 has already released 12 episodes and has been well-received by fans. In each episode, new acts are coming up that are full of surprises, thus making the competition more fierce.

The description for the upcoming episode, titled Qualifiers 1 Results, is as follows:

“Two acts from the previous night's show move on to the final round of competition; starring Creator/Executive Producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel; Terry Crews serves as host.”

Fans can watch the latest episode of AGT season 18 on August 23 2023 on NBC.