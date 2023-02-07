"Not the Matrix lips": Lauren London and Jonah Hill CGI kiss in You People sparks hilarious reactions online 

Netflix's newest feature, You People, starring Lauren London (as Amira) and Jonah Hill (as Ezra), has tickled netizens' funny bones after news of the lead pair's CGI kiss spread online. The romantic comedy, focused on interracial couples and their struggles, was released on January 27, 2023.

Comedian Andrew Schulz, who stars in the film as Ezra's offensive cousin, revealed to his co-host Charlamagne on their Brilliant Idiots podcast that the kiss between Amira and Ezra in the final scene after their wedding was fake and created using CGI.

As the news spread online, surprised netizens tweeted some hilarious responses after looking at the scene. One user, @KickDatGospel, compared it to the infamous scene from The Matrix where Keanu Reeve's lips were similarly CGI'ed.

Internet users react to Lauren London and Jonah Hill's fake kiss, deem it "CRAZY"

Baffled netizens took to Twitter to respond to the news of London and Hill not kissing. While some used hilarious memes and sarcastic jokes, others were left confused by the lack of intimate moments and understanding between the on-screen couple.

User Mike, @simsimmaaz, wondered whether the lack of a kiss in the movie was due to a prior clause in the contract of the two actors:

Make Oxtail Cheap Again @simsimmaaz Did Lauren or Jonah have a clause that they not gonna kiss?? Cause the lack of kissing in this movie is so obvious lmao Did Lauren or Jonah have a clause that they not gonna kiss?? Cause the lack of kissing in this movie is so obvious lmao

Twitterati also criticized the film for the lack of chemistry between the lead pair. They remarked that the filmmakers should have cast someone else in place of Lauren London if she wasn't comfortable kissing on screen after the death of her former boyfriend Nipsey Hussle three years ago. One user @_kimayyy, commented:

K.Reid @_kimayyy @big_business_ So maybe they should’ve casted someone who was actually willing to bring romance into the movie cause the chemistry was off, if she wasn’t ready then that’s totally understandable but the role should’ve went to someone else. @big_business_ So maybe they should’ve casted someone who was actually willing to bring romance into the movie cause the chemistry was off, if she wasn’t ready then that’s totally understandable but the role should’ve went to someone else.

Here are some more responses seen on the micro-blogging platform:

𝒮𝒾𝑒. @Cindtrillella Like literally what was the point of Lauren London accepting a role in a RomCom but refusing to KISS your castmate? CGI kissing is CRAZY. Like literally what was the point of Lauren London accepting a role in a RomCom but refusing to KISS your castmate? CGI kissing is CRAZY.

🤴🏾P🤴🏾 @princepapi__ .. That’s how you know him pulling her in a Uber is so far from believable lol Lauren London & Jonah Hill using CGI to kiss in You People makes me not even wanna watch that movie at all now.. That’s how you know him pulling her in a Uber is so far from believable lol Lauren London & Jonah Hill using CGI to kiss in You People makes me not even wanna watch that movie at all now 😂😂.. That’s how you know him pulling her in a Uber is so far from believable lol

🧚🏾‍♀️ @LanaisLi The fact that they had to CGI the kiss between Lauren London and Jonah Hill in that damn You People movieeee… they should’ve casted somebody else if she was gone act funky The fact that they had to CGI the kiss between Lauren London and Jonah Hill in that damn You People movieeee… they should’ve casted somebody else if she was gone act funky 😭😭

LightSkin Mamba @LightSkinMamba_ Imagine it’s in the script u get to kiss Lauren london then she say “hell nawwwlll CGI that” Imagine it’s in the script u get to kiss Lauren london then she say “hell nawwwlll CGI that”

Junior Maruwa @juniormaruwa Lauren London saw that thread about the chin rash from kissing white men and had her publicist negotiating the CGI kiss with Jonah Hill in ‘You People’. Lauren London saw that thread about the chin rash from kissing white men and had her publicist negotiating the CGI kiss with Jonah Hill in ‘You People’.

Du Dirty @internet_threat Finding out that Jonah Hill and Lauren London never kissed in that movie and they literally used CGI imitate it is hilarious cus y’all was saying he could bag her LMFAOOOOOO Finding out that Jonah Hill and Lauren London never kissed in that movie and they literally used CGI imitate it is hilarious cus y’all was saying he could bag her LMFAOOOOOO

WHLE📈 @UwontBut_DWill 🏾 Lauren london a goat! She made them use CGI to make it look like she kissed in the movie Lauren london a goat! She made them use CGI to make it look like she kissed in the movie 🔥🙏🏾

ERIN @TheeWitchWitch Knowing they cgi'd Lauren London to kiss Jonah Hill makes me feel 1000% better. Knowing they cgi'd Lauren London to kiss Jonah Hill makes me feel 1000% better.

RayRay @rayrock90 @big_business_ I swear I thought I was tripping… I said they edited that kiss cause they did not physically kiss… and it was CGI @big_business_ I swear I thought I was tripping… I said they edited that kiss cause they did not physically kiss… and it was CGI https://t.co/UuzJDrUp4c

In brief, about You People

The Netflix flick, You People, stars Jonah Hill as a white Jewish man and Lauren London as an African-American Muslim woman in the lead. They fall in love and plan to get married.

However, their relationship is tested when the families meet, leading to a clash between the two distinct cultures and families.

Notably joining the lead pair are David Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ezra's parents and Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, who play Amira's parents. The film was directed by Kenya Barris and co-written by Jonah Hill.

Many critics of the film found Hill and London's chemistry lacking. In an interview with People magazine, the Without Remorse actress also expressed her doubts about the characters, stating that a romance between them likely would not happen.

Lauren London and Jonah Hill in a still from the film (Image via YouTube/@You People)

On his podcast, Andrew Schulz explained that in the final scene, it looks like the lead pair are going for a kiss, but they stop just shy of an actual one. The comedian remarked that he was confused but assumed that the producers would cut the scene short. He added:

"But if you see the movie, you can see their faces come close, and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss."

Neither the filmmakers nor the pair, Lauren London and Jonah Hill, have commented on Andrew Schulz's fake kiss claim.

