"Not the Matrix lips": Lauren London and Jonah Hill CGI kiss in You People sparks hilarious reactions online 

Netflix's newest feature, You People, starring Lauren London (as Amira) and Jonah Hill (as Ezra), has tickled netizens' funny bones after news of the lead pair's CGI kiss spread online. The romantic comedy, focused on interracial couples and their struggles, was released on January 27, 2023.
Comedian Andrew Schulz, who stars in the film as Ezra's offensive cousin, revealed to his co-host Charlamagne on their Brilliant Idiots podcast that the kiss between Amira and Ezra in the final scene after their wedding was fake and created using CGI.
As the news spread online, surprised netizens tweeted some hilarious responses after looking at the scene. One user, @KickDatGospel, compared it to the infamous scene from The Matrix where Keanu Reeve's lips were similarly CGI'ed.
Internet users react to Lauren London and Jonah Hill's fake kiss, deem it "CRAZY"
Baffled netizens took to Twitter to respond to the news of London and Hill not kissing. While some used hilarious memes and sarcastic jokes, others were left confused by the lack of intimate moments and understanding between the on-screen couple.
User Mike, @simsimmaaz, wondered whether the lack of a kiss in the movie was due to a prior clause in the contract of the two actors:
Twitterati also criticized the film for the lack of chemistry between the lead pair. They remarked that the filmmakers should have cast someone else in place of Lauren London if she wasn't comfortable kissing on screen after the death of her former boyfriend Nipsey Hussle three years ago. One user @_kimayyy, commented:
Here are some more responses seen on the micro-blogging platform:
In brief, about You People
The Netflix flick, You People, stars Jonah Hill as a white Jewish man and Lauren London as an African-American Muslim woman in the lead. They fall in love and plan to get married.
However, their relationship is tested when the families meet, leading to a clash between the two distinct cultures and families.
Notably joining the lead pair are David Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ezra's parents and Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, who play Amira's parents. The film was directed by Kenya Barris and co-written by Jonah Hill.
Many critics of the film found Hill and London's chemistry lacking. In an interview with People magazine, the Without Remorse actress also expressed her doubts about the characters, stating that a romance between them likely would not happen.
On his podcast, Andrew Schulz explained that in the final scene, it looks like the lead pair are going for a kiss, but they stop just shy of an actual one. The comedian remarked that he was confused but assumed that the producers would cut the scene short. He added:
"But if you see the movie, you can see their faces come close, and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss."
Neither the filmmakers nor the pair, Lauren London and Jonah Hill, have commented on Andrew Schulz's fake kiss claim.