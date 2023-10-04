"Not surprised she's a white girl from Arkansas": Lunden Stallings racist tweets go viral as netizens condemn influencer 

Social media personality Lunden Stallings has garnered backlash on Reddit after her old racist tweets resurfaced online. The influencer recently went viral after getting married to Olivia Bennett. As she continued to garner congratulatory messages, she also faced the internet’s wrath.

Disclaimer: This article contains racial slurs and offensive language. Readers' discretion is advised.

For those unversed, Lunden Stallings is best known for being part of the TikTok duo ‘Lunden&Olivia.’ The couple frequently post lifestyle content on the video sharing platform.

In recent days, Lunden Stallings has been updating followers with her wedding ceremony. People magazine also conducted an exclusive interview with the newly married couple.

As many flooded their comment sections with adoration, Reddit seemed to put Stallings on blast. This comes after a series of racist tweets went viral. In one of the many, the 26-year-old seemed to have written:

“@2Fine_4Facebook lets see ur black, crusty, ashy feet.”

Those wishing to view the viral screenshots of the tweets can do so through the Reddit posts in the article.

In response to the controversy, one netizen commented:

What did Lunden Stallings say?

Reddit forums r/LAinfluencersnark and r/NYCinfluencersnark captured the interest of Lunden&Olivia fans after platform users shared screenshots of the tweets in question. The fashion enthusiast took to X (formerly known as Twitter) between 2012 and 2014 to post a series of concerning tweets.

On August 1, 2012, the influencer said on the social networking site:

“China, go back to ur country & make us some medals!!! #USA”

She also said in another tweet, “Man, Chris Bosh is one ugly n**ga.”

The TikToker repeatedly flooded her followers’ feeds with tweets that included racial slurs. Some of her tweets read, “me and fake n**gas we don’t get along,” “We in the building, you n**gas in apartments," and “ratchet n**ga she at it”

“This is absolutely vile”: Netizens put Lunden Stallings on blast

Internet users were shocked to learn about Stallings’ old remarks. Many expressed disappointment over the same on Reddit. Platform user u/-unsay claimed that the tweets remained on the platform despite her having enough time to delete them.

A few reactions to the racist tweets read:

Some also got into a debate over Stallings and Bennett having a diverse fanbase. Certain netizens were doubtful about the same. Platform user u/zuesk134 claimed that the only people who had “stitched” their videos on TikTok were Caucasian people.

Stitching on TikTok refers to one TikTok video being combined or placed next to another one.

The TikTok star in question seems to be running high on the wedding festivities at the moment. During her interview with People magazine, she revealed that her marriage was pivotal for her and her partner as it could show people from the “south” that lesbian relationships where the partners are “feminine women” are normal.

Reddit user u/schrodingersbunghole claimed that Lunden Stallings had addressed the controversy in a TikTok story. However, the same was unavailable on the official 'Lunden&Olivia' TikTok account at the time of writing this article.