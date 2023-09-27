“You are just peddling bigotry”: TikToker Amber Unavailable blasted for offensive parody content

TikToker Amber Unavailable is being slammed online for her raps and TikToks. Having more than 177,000 followers on TikTok with more than 1 million likes on her videos, she is best known for creating parody raps. With parody raps about Easter, Christmas, and even birthdays, many are now labeling Amber's content as being “offensive.”

In a rap about the year 2023, Amber said the following:

“Hello I’m 2023, we think everything is racist here. Hey, look it looks like I’m pregnant, that’s too insensitive dear! There are women who can’t get pregnant, you might be triggering them. But first I’ll need your pronouns, are they she he they or them? Well, I don’t wanna be here anymore, this year can’t take a joke. So don’t you dare to make me stick around 'cause I would rather choke.”

The issue with Amber Unavailable’s raps and TikToks was first highlighted by a YouTube channel, Greenisnotnick, who played her many raps and claimed that they were “horribly unfunny.” They stated that she should “stop making awful videos where she tries to be offensive for attention," adding that the videos are “painful.”

They also talked about how she applies a filter to her face, and her eyes appear all green and blue due to some lenses or filters. As the YouTuber Greenisnotnick posted the video on the platform, several social media users bashed Amber Unavailable for her videos, with one even saying:

This is not the first time that Amber Unavailable has found herself in deep waters, as lately calls to boycott and cancel her have been getting stronger.

Social media users slam Amber Unavailable for her offensive humor

Controversy spreads fast on social media, and something similar happened with Amber Unavailable, landing her in hot waters with netizens who bashed her online after YouTuber Greenisnotnick called her out for her content.

At the moment, Amber Unavailable has not responded to the backlash. However, she continues to post raps about her getting canceled on TikTok. The TikToker’s comment section is also filled with negative comments, as many got offended by the raps she posted on the internet.