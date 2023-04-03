"Not trying to hear any of that": Seeking Brother Husband fans think Kenya does not want to marry Tiger

Episode 2 of Seeking Brother Husband aired on TLC on Sunday, April 2, at 10 pm ET. The new show features couples practicing polyandry, where a woman has multiple partners. One of the couples, Kenya, Tiger, and Carl, stood at odds in the episode as Kenya wanted to find a bigger home so that she could have her own room instead of staying with Tiger.

She wanted to explore more relationships and hence was looking for some privacy. She told the realtor that they wanted to move into the new house within 3 months, but Tiger was not on board with this. He felt that Kenya was moving away from him and was already planning a legal wedding ceremony for them. She is currently legally married to Carl but has been calling Tiger her co-husband for 10 years.

Tiger wanted to bind their union with a ceremony, but Kenya rudely told him that no one would even come to the wedding, as their parents were not accepting of their lifestyle. This hurt Tiger and he called her selfish. He explained that the wedding was about them and not their parents.

Later on, Carl told Tiger that Kenya had always been consistent with her family and wanted the same from Tiger. Tiger wanted to have a special wedding, just like Kenya and Carl, and thus wanted his wife to meet him half way.

Seeking Brother Husband fans felt that Kenya did not even want to hear her partner as she was not willing to marry Tiger.

Elizabeth @eoedel Kenya’s using the parents not being there as an excuse to never committing to Tiger #SeekingBrotherHusband Kenya’s using the parents not being there as an excuse to never committing to Tiger #SeekingBrotherHusband

Seeking Brother Husband fans feel Kenya and Carl are "phasing out" Tiger from their lives

After 10 years, Kenya refused to even listen to Tiger when he was trying to put together a ceremony for their union. Kenya stated that she was having heart palpitations after just listening to Tiger's plans.

Seeking Brother Husband fans felt that Tiger had been "benched" from Kenya and Carl's lives. Kenya is now trying to find a new partner while Carl has another wife (along with Kenya).

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Carl and Kenya are gradually phasing Tiger out of their lives! He sounds like their child instead of an additional husband! #SeekingBrotherHusband Carl and Kenya are gradually phasing Tiger out of their lives! He sounds like their child instead of an additional husband! #SeekingBrotherHusband

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead If Kenya wanted a ceremony with Tiger wouldn’t she have done it in a decade. #seekingbrotherhusband If Kenya wanted a ceremony with Tiger wouldn’t she have done it in a decade. #seekingbrotherhusband https://t.co/sa7YqMz1KY

ScorpioMama @smokin_bandit I am starting to wonder why Kenya has always called Tiger her husband when she never actually had a ceremony or made that commitment with him. #seekingbrotherhusband I am starting to wonder why Kenya has always called Tiger her husband when she never actually had a ceremony or made that commitment with him. #seekingbrotherhusband

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Tiger needs to realize that Kenya doesn't want to marry her! #SeekingBrotherHusband Tiger needs to realize that Kenya doesn't want to marry her! #SeekingBrotherHusband

luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 @luv_2_h8_zillas #SeekingBrotherHusband



Um...Tiger...Kenya is LEGALLY married to Carl...who is living his best life, unbothered...



Carl right now... Um...Tiger...Kenya is LEGALLY married to Carl...who is living his best life, unbothered...Carl right now... #SeekingBrotherHusbandUm...Tiger...Kenya is LEGALLY married to Carl...who is living his best life, unbothered...Carl right now... https://t.co/E3O3FWI1ni

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead Marrying Tiger ain’t got nothing to do with all their families being on board. Seems more like Kenya doesn’t want to marry Tiger #seekingbrotherhusband Marrying Tiger ain’t got nothing to do with all their families being on board. Seems more like Kenya doesn’t want to marry Tiger #seekingbrotherhusband

Tiger's mother refuses to come to the ceremony

Tiger and Carl went golfing together, where the former revealed that his mother even refused to hear him. She immediately shut him down during the conversation, as according to her, marriage was supposed to be between one man and one woman.

Carl fully supported Kenya and Tiger's union and even offered to talk to Kenya about the same. He said that he wanted Kenya to hopefully soften up soon. Tiger could not see himself moving to another house when Kenya was already searching for new partners.

Seeking Brother Husband airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Discovery + and the network's website.

Poll : 0 votes