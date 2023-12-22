"Now I know where the BT21 stickers went": Fans go wild over BTS Jimin's shirtless image from the 'BEYOND THE STAGE' Photobook

On December 22, 2023, BTS member Park Jimin made several mighty waves of headlines when BTS' documentary photobook BEYOND THE STAGE: THE DAY WE MEET was finally released. The 612-page photobook comes with a desk calendar and 612 pages of photos.

BTS ARMY was ecstatic to see the teaser poster when it was unveiled on December 13. However, after the photobook was launched, several images from the book found their way to the internet, especially the image scans of shirtless Jimin. The unclad pictures of the Closer Than This singer-songwriter went viral online, and fans started joking that the BT21 stickers went out of commission due to the BTS members.

Expand Tweet

For the uninitiated, the BT21 persona line was developed by Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) members in association with LINE Friends. Every avatar was created by the band's members and is associated with one of the members. Since its launch, HYBE editors have used the BT21 sticker emojis to cover the members' unclothed bodies in videos or clips as a joke between them and the ARMYs.

Fans go into a meltdown after witnessing unclad images of Jimin and tweet, "Will we get shirtless pics from the other 3 members"

With over 600 pages, the BTS documentary photobook captures the group's memories since its release. The members' antics, from everyday life to the inside scoop at different photo shoots, stage shows, and more, are all documented in the photobook.

BTS ARMY would be treated to a visual feast as the photobook captures the dedication, hardships, and triumphant moments the K-pop group has encountered on and off stage. It also contains excerpts from interviews to further convey the emotions and ideas of the K-pop idols. Even though the members are now serving their necessary military duty, this photobook is a creative method to interact with fans.

Fans who got their hands on the BEYOND THE STAGE: THE DAY WE MEET photobook released on December 22, 2023, were kind enough to share several images of Jimin on social media platforms. It is important to note that the photobook's pre-order commenced on December 15 and concluded on December 21.

Nevertheless, the images showed Jimin wearing nothing but a body chain, looking ethereal with black ruffled hair with silver highlights. In a different photo, Park Jimin, the vocalist behind Closer Than This, was seen with his tattoo "NEVERMIND" peeking out from under a mint satin shirt with undone buttons that exposed his entire torso.

As a result, the BTS fandom went into a collective meltdown and reacted to the images on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the K-pop stars enlisted in the military, they left the BTS ARMY in tears and heavy hearts. The eldest member, Jin, joined the military on December 13, 2022, while J-Hope and Suga enlisted on April 18 and September 22, 2023, respectively.

On December 11, RM and V, the remaining members, enlisted in the Republic of Korea Armed Forces, whereas Jimin and Jungkook reported for duty the following day, on December 12.

In addition, during RM and Taehuyung, aka V's farewell ceremony, the seven members got back together, and their photos rapidly became a viral sensation online as fans expressed their sadness via tweets and posts on other social media platforms.

Jimin released his latest digital single, Closer Than This, on December 22, 2023, along with an official music video.