"Now we wait for his MV to release": Speculations run amuck as BTS Jimin leaves behind an autograph at a Korean BBQ restaurant in Budapest

Park Jimin of BTS fame made a quick run to Budapest in November 2023 raising several speculations at the time regarding his forthcoming second solo album. Now, on January 24, 2023, a Twitter fan account of the BTS idol, @PJM_data, shared an update on the idol leaving behind his autograph in a Korean BBQ restaurant in Budapest.

The post was shared by the owner of the restaurant on Instagram (@gang_sik_dang) on December 14, 2023, however, it came to the fans' attention quite recently.

Fans were quick to conjecture several theories behind the latest update. As speculations of Jimin having filmed for his upcoming music video ran amuck online, this new update added fuel to the fire. ARMYs reshared the posts multiple times wondering once again the purpose of the singer's visit to Budapest last year and wrote:

Art Director Choi Yong-seok of LUMPENS, who has filmed and worked in several BTS projects such as Black Swan, Butter, Idol, and more was also seen in Budapest at the same time. This was how speculations started doing the rounds of Jimin's upcoming second solo project.

"We know nothing about it yet": Fans go round and round suspecting Jimin to have filmed in Budapest for something

On January 24, 2024, a Twitter user, @PJM_data, shared that the autograph is hung in the Gangsikdang restaurant beside the table where the Filter singer sat. There's another photo frame hung beside the singer's autograph which reads "JIMIN's SEAT" and has a picture of the BTS idol from his FACE concept photoshoots.

The Korean BBQ restaurant owner from Budapest hailed the BTS idol as an outstanding son of South Korea and wrote on Instagram:

"Find Jimin !? Have a safe trip to the army~ Jimin~Born as an outstanding son of the country~~I was happy to meet you at Gang Restaurant."

Additionally, it was disclosed on Thursday, December 28, 2023, by the South Korean media site Daishin Securities that Jin of BTS would drop his first solo album in 2024. According to the media source, there may be two more solo projects from BTS members in 2024 in addition to Jin's solo album debut. That being said, it is important to note that there has been no official word of this from the band or its agency, BigHit Entertainment and HYBE Labels.

This further made the BTS ARMY conjecture that the other two BTS members could be Kim Namjoon aka RM and Park Jimin since both of them had previously mentioned working on new music and projects individually. Although the BTS idol already released a solo digital single Closer Than This on December 22, 2023, hence fans are uncertain if there will be another album release by him.

Nevertheless, fans were excited and reacted to the latest update from the Korean BBQ restaurant in Budapest hoping for good news from the singer soon.

This is not the first time that a place has been visited by the Filter singer. Previously, during his Japan visit in November 2023, he went to a Japanese restaurant CoCo Ichibanya, that serves Japanese-style curry. Immediately after his visit, the brand saw a huge spike in its customers, orders, and Google searches across Japan.

BTS sensation and megastar Park Jimin is currently serving in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory enlistment period of 18 months like other male citizens of the country. He is reported to return to the entertainment business after his discharge in June 2025.