ODD ATELIER responds to reports of BLACKPINK JENNIE’s solo comeback in June

On March 31, 2024, the South Korean media outlet News1 reported that BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to release a new solo album in June under her label, Odd Atelier (OA). The news soon created a buzz on social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

However, the reports were soon denied by the singer's agency, stating that nothing has been confirmed yet.

Jennie Kim, aka Jennie, is a singer, rapper, and actress. In August 2016, the idol debuted with the female group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment and launched several studio albums. She also made her acting debut with the HBO series The Idol, under the stage name Jennie Ruby in 2023.

BLACKPINK's Jennie currently focusing on her upcoming solo album

According to the outlet, the BLACKPINK member will make a comeback to the music industry with her much-anticipated solo album. She has been occupied with working on her album production and organizing plans for promotional activities following the release of her new work.

BLACKPINK member renewed her group contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023, agreeing to continue the activities relating to BLACKPINK with the agency. However, she did not renew her individual contract.

Subsequently, on December 24, 2023, she launched her label, Odd Atelier, through which she aimed to create unusual things that would attract viewers. The Instagram account for her new agency reached over 2.1 million followers at the time of writing.

The fandom was excited as it would be her first-ever debut project under her own agency, and they were elated that the idol could finally showcase her talent. They were also ecstatic about the fact that Jennie no longer had to depend on YG Entertainment for her solo endeavors.

However, soon the idol's agency, Odd Atelier released a statement and stated that nothing has been confirmed yet. The idol released the following statement to News1:

"It has not been confirmed."

The 28-year-old debuted under YG Entertainment on November 12, 2018, with her single, Solo. Following the release of her single track, the idol collaborated with The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, for One of the Girls (part of the HBO television series The Idol) on December 8, 2023.

She recently released her second special single, You & Me, on October 6, 2023, through YG Entertainment. The idol also ventured into other entertainment fields as she made her acting debut with the HBO television series The Idol on June 4, 2023. She chronicled the role of a backup dancer, Dyanne.

She collaborated with Matt Champion for the single Slow Motion, released on March 8, 2024.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie

Born in South Korea, the idol later went to study in New Zealand for five years. She returned to her birthplace in 2010 and began her idol career with the BLACKPINK.

She has bagged several accolades, including the Gaon Chart Music Award, Golden Disc Award, and others. She was nicknamed by fans as Human Chanel. The idol was appointed as the global ambassador for the brand in 2018.

She is also the face of several other luxury brands, including Calvin Klein, Hera, KT Corporation, Chum Churum, Dashing Diva, Ace Bed, Lotte Soonhari, Tamburins, and others.

The idol has engaged in numerous philanthropic activities. The idol has been a part of Cheongdam Woori Animal Hospital's Protect Our Family campaign since 2018. The organization rescues abandoned dogs and provides foster care.

Recently, she also attended the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Charity Event.

Jennie's Solo music video has recently surpassed one billion views on YouTube. She also attended Chanel's Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear show at the Paris Fashion Week.