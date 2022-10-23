"Oh, so a cult!": Kanye Yecosystem explained as internet trolls rapper over desire to build his own universe of mini cities

Rapper Kanye West has been in the news this month for all the wrong reasons. The 45-year-old has been on the receiving end because of his "White Lives Matter" stance, and his recent controversies are a reason behind him losing ties with Balenciaga.
With all of this happening, Rolling Stone reported that Kanye West is planning to launch his own universe of cities. Sources from the rapper's brand Yeezy have claimed that the universe, referred to as Yecosystem will be a self-sustained venture.
Needless to say, the news of the rapper's enclosed ecosystem received quite a lot of hilarious responses from people, and one person even tweeted:
"Oh, so a cult! Got it."
Kanye West plans to launch his universe, Yecosystem, and gets trolled online
The Yecosystem will be an enclosed and self-sustained endeavor from Kanye, who also changed his name to 'Ye,' a few months ago. The ecosystem is expected to have its own branded homes, food items and beverages that will be sold at retail stores.
Sources have also said that Ye plans on building mini-communities across the nation with the help of his Yecosystem.
The source added that West is "trying to do sh*t that people couldn't even conceive of," and noted that Ye comes from a good place. The person went on to note that the rapper's goal is that everything that he gives to the people is a "good thing" that has a "good impact on the world."
A domain name similar to Yecosystem has already been registered by Ye's team. However, given Ye's history, there might be a change in the name in the future as other terms like "Yzyverse," "Yxyverse," and "Yeezyverse," have also been trademarked.
Rolling Stone's report on Kanye garnered instant reactions from Twitter users, who started trolling the concept and rapper. Here are some of the responses from the netizens:
The rapper is also under fire due to his anti-Semitic remarks
Ye, meanwhile, has been getting a lot of flak for his recent anti-Semitic and racist tweets and remarks. A few days ago, the rapper made some problematic tweets about Jews and even seemed to claim that he couldn't be anti-Semitic as "black people are actually Jew(s)."
The tweet, which was removed, was seemingly connected to Ye's previous social media post of his screenshots of a conversation with the rapper Diddy. In the conversation, West made some controversial comments about Jews as he spoke about his 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt controversy.