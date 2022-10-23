"Oh, so a cult!": Kanye Yecosystem explained as internet trolls rapper over desire to build his own universe of mini cities

Rapper Kanye West has been in the news this month for all the wrong reasons. The 45-year-old has been on the receiving end because of his "White Lives Matter" stance, and his recent controversies are a reason behind him losing ties with Balenciaga.

With all of this happening, Rolling Stone reported that Kanye West is planning to launch his own universe of cities. Sources from the rapper's brand Yeezy have claimed that the universe, referred to as Yecosystem will be a self-sustained venture.

Needless to say, the news of the rapper's enclosed ecosystem received quite a lot of hilarious responses from people, and one person even tweeted:

"Oh, so a cult! Got it."

Kanye West plans to launch his universe, Yecosystem, and gets trolled online

The Yecosystem will be an enclosed and self-sustained endeavor from Kanye, who also changed his name to 'Ye,' a few months ago. The ecosystem is expected to have its own branded homes, food items and beverages that will be sold at retail stores.

trib.al/bI2SMpN Exclusive: Two Yeezy sources tell Rolling Stone that Kanye West has a plan for his own small "universe" that has been in the works for years. Exclusive: Two Yeezy sources tell Rolling Stone that Kanye West has a plan for his own small "universe" that has been in the works for years.trib.al/bI2SMpN

Sources have also said that Ye plans on building mini-communities across the nation with the help of his Yecosystem.

The source added that West is "trying to do sh*t that people couldn't even conceive of," and noted that Ye comes from a good place. The person went on to note that the rapper's goal is that everything that he gives to the people is a "good thing" that has a "good impact on the world."

A domain name similar to Yecosystem has already been registered by Ye's team. However, given Ye's history, there might be a change in the name in the future as other terms like "Yzyverse," "Yxyverse," and "Yeezyverse," have also been trademarked.

Rolling Stone's report on Kanye garnered instant reactions from Twitter users, who started trolling the concept and rapper. Here are some of the responses from the netizens:

Al Guerrero @AlGuerrero16 @RollingStone Maybe he should clone himself too, and populate his mini universes with YeMinions who will all hail the great and powerful Yeez. @RollingStone Maybe he should clone himself too, and populate his mini universes with YeMinions who will all hail the great and powerful Yeez.

Tracy Depa @TracyDepa @RollingStone The fact that she chose to keep having children with this man is pretty mind boggling @RollingStone The fact that she chose to keep having children with this man is pretty mind boggling

Noah White @Noah__White @RollingStone This is wild is very similar concept to the meta verse. Are small universes within our own the future? I wonder what that would mean for our society @RollingStone This is wild is very similar concept to the meta verse. Are small universes within our own the future? I wonder what that would mean for our society

Craig Baker @cregishuman @RollingStone Disney literally did this with "Disney World". Not that crazy of an idea considering it's been done. @RollingStone Disney literally did this with "Disney World". Not that crazy of an idea considering it's been done.

A chick named Sam @YosemiteSamD @RollingStone I guess in Kayne's universe he is the Sun,you know everything revolving around him. Man the ego on this guy. There but for the grace of God,goes God. @RollingStone I guess in Kayne's universe he is the Sun,you know everything revolving around him. Man the ego on this guy. There but for the grace of God,goes God.

The Ugly Photo @TheUglyPhoto @RollingStone I still hate Kanye, but honestly this sounds better than what most billionaires do with their money. @RollingStone I still hate Kanye, but honestly this sounds better than what most billionaires do with their money.

jp @nilley_le_chein @RollingStone Waiting for him to start carrying a cat with him everywhere and running his business underneath a volcano on an island. @RollingStone Waiting for him to start carrying a cat with him everywhere and running his business underneath a volcano on an island. https://t.co/2SgzXjyRxB

The rapper is also under fire due to his anti-Semitic remarks

ADL @ADL The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has.

Ye, meanwhile, has been getting a lot of flak for his recent anti-Semitic and racist tweets and remarks. A few days ago, the rapper made some problematic tweets about Jews and even seemed to claim that he couldn't be anti-Semitic as "black people are actually Jew(s)."

The tweet, which was removed, was seemingly connected to Ye's previous social media post of his screenshots of a conversation with the rapper Diddy. In the conversation, West made some controversial comments about Jews as he spoke about his 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt controversy.

