“Oh my how far some fall”: Ed Henry mugshot goes viral as former Fox News correspondent arrested for alleged DUI in Florida 

Ed Henry was reportedly detained on June 20, 2023, after a sheriff's deputy spotted his Black Cadillac Escalade with a busted tire driving down the street, in West Palm, Florida.

According to a deputy’s report obtained by RadarOnline.com, during the traffic stop, Henry reportedly informed the officer that he was unaware of the tire’s condition and proceeded to take a turn before the “front driver’s (side) tire came off the rim and rolled into the eastbound lanes almost striking an oncoming vehicle.”

The oncoming car had to supposedly suddenly swerve to avoid being struck by the wheel. Shortly after, Henry pulled into a car dealership and told the officer that he drove there to get the tires fixed. As Henry proceeded to explain further, the officer allegedly smelled strong fumes of alcohol wafting off his breath. The report stated:

“Henry had glassy and bloodshot eyes…His gait was unsteady. His speech was slightly slurred.”

The officer wrote that Henry, who was cooperative during questioning, admitted that he had downed at least 6 to 7 glasses of bourbon before getting behind the wheel. Henry, also reportedly failed the field sobriety tests. However, the blood alcohol level was measured at .08.

Shortly after Henry, who invoked his right to counsel, was taken into custody as he had admitted to imbibing alcohol.

Netizens react as Ed Henry’s mugshot goes viral online

The mugshot of Ed Henry’s arrest has now gone viral, prompting several netizens to comment on the incident involving Fox News’ once leading news anchor, who was fired over s*xual misconduct in the workplace.

One of the social media users pointed out the risks to the lives of others while driving under the influence of alcohol. They wrote:

“Good Grief, anyone that drives drunk puts innocent people in Jeopardy, don't care how famous they are! How difficult is it to call a cab or a friend to drive you home safely!!.”

Several others who held similar opinions posted:

Lourdes @yohabanera @VivaLaAmes11 Nothing to complain about it, he knows better! @VivaLaAmes11 Nothing to complain about it, he knows better!

FLGirl0428 @FlGirl0428 @VivaLaAmes11 Never liked the guy and hate their morning show. @VivaLaAmes11 Never liked the guy and hate their morning show.

johnny_schnitz @johnny_schnitz_



He also used to be the head of the White House Correspondents Association, to let you know what kind of ship they run over there @VivaLaAmes11 Dude has had a troubled history going back a long way. Starting with getting caught with a Vegas prostitute while married.He also used to be the head of the White House Correspondents Association, to let you know what kind of ship they run over there @VivaLaAmes11 Dude has had a troubled history going back a long way. Starting with getting caught with a Vegas prostitute while married. He also used to be the head of the White House Correspondents Association, to let you know what kind of ship they run over there 😒

While some slammed the former anchor, others sympathized with his plight and opined:

ShannyShea @ShannyShea @johnnydollar01 This is sad..you perfects throw that stone @johnnydollar01 This is sad..you perfects throw that stone

Meanwhile, Ed Henry’s attorney, David Tarra told RadarOnline.com that was confident his client will beat the charges leveled against him.

"Mr Henry cooperated with law enforcement during their investigation. He respectfully provided a sample of his breath that was below a .08, and thus below the legal limit in Florida. Mr Henry and his legal team continue to cooperate with the State Attorney’s Office for Palm Beach County and are confident in a just result."

The latest allegations are part of the mounting legal woes for the former Fox News host, who was sued in 2020 by former Fox Business associate producer Jennifer Eckhart and Fox News guest Cathy Areu. The lawsuit alleged that Henry s*xually assaulted Eckhart in a company building in 2015 and raped her in a hotel in 2017.

In 2022, Ed Henry sued NPR and CNN for defamation over their reporting of his dismissal from FOX News. However, the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed later.

