Create

“OK Taecyeon is coming”: K-drama fans celebrate 2PM’s rapper signing with American agency WME

By Anwaya Mane
Modified Feb 27, 2023 18:08 IST
OK Taecyeon has signed with American agency WME (Image via Twitter/@cuckoo4nuneo)
OK Taecyeon has signed with American agency WME (Image via Twitter/@cuckoo4nuneo)

On February 27, OK Taecyeon’s agency 51K revealed that the Vincenzo star signed with U.S. talent agency WME (William Morris Endeavor).

They revealed that the actor-singer, who has been putting forth incredible work in the Korean industry with Vincenzo, Blind and Hansan: Rising Dragon, has signed with WME, a reputed U.S. based agency to expand his work and activities in America.

K-pop and K-drama fans took to social media to celebrate 2PM’s rapper signing with American agency WME. “OK Taecyeon is coming”, a fan wrote enthusiastically in response to the news reports.

THE NEWS IS OUT!!!51K announced that its actor Taek-yeon Ok has signed a contract with the U.S. agency WME.naver.me/FTkGSXV6YES HOLLYWOOD HERE IS OK TAECYEON COMING 😭😭😭#TAECYEON 💚 #OkTaecyeon #옥택연 #택연 #テギョン #2PM https://t.co/3niKKnjboT

OK Taecyeon reveals he is ready to show another side of himself through his new venture

Chef meow meow in the house!!!💚💚💚💚🫰🏻🫰🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻#OkTaecyeon#WHATIF#Japan_Calendar https://t.co/7wDegvlcpA

In a statement shared via his agency 51K, he revealed that he is excited and happy to explore this new and uncharted territory.

He admits that it won’t be easy to take on a new challenge in a new environment, but nonetheless, it serves as a good opportunity to learn something different by exploring an unexplored market.

“I will work hard to show another side of me as well as new charms of Ok Taecyeon on a broader stage.”

He stated that he is ready to showcase a new side of himself through this new venture.

Naturally, K-drama fans are excited to see OK Taecyeon take the first big step towards his Hollywood career and cheer for him on social media.

I can't wait to see Hollywood actor Ok Taecyeon 😭😭 twitter.com/my_taec/status…
SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP KICKING MY FEET OMG OK TAECYEON IS GOING GLOBAL EVERYONE
51K shares 2PM Ok Taecyeon has signed an exclusive contract with US agency WME (William Morris Endeavor)WME is home to many including Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Holland, Michael B. Jordan, Park Chanwook, Bong Joonho, and Bae Doona
OK TAECYEON IN A US MOVIE MY MANIFESTATIONS IS HAPPENING twitter.com/balloon_wanted…
WOOHOOOOO OK TAECYEON IS GOING HOLLYWOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
51k_official IG post (27.02.2023)“📣Good news for the new weekOk Taecyeon signed a contract with US agency ‘WME’🌟Please, continue your support in the future😁”#TAECYEON #OkTaecyeon #2PM https://t.co/w5YrH3Quce
I've been most active in the Carat and Cuties G fandom these days but the original reason I'm in the kpop fandom now is Ok Taecyeon, thanks to his performance in Vincenzo, I'll be supporting him too especially with his new Hollywood challenge 💚 https://t.co/3LISkLMbda
Sooo happy and excited for Ok Taecyeon to embark on his new journey to Hollywood! More people will get to see the acting of this versatile actor! Big congratulations and see you shine even brighter @taeccool 🎉 #Taecyeon #OkTaecYeon #옥택연 #택연 #テギョン #玉澤演 https://t.co/Ch3rCww38W

Notably, WME or William Morris Endeavor is one of the most reputable and recognised celebrity talent agencies in America and the world. Directors like Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, Park Chan-wook, Bong Joong-ho, and actors like Matthew McConaughey, Tom Holland, Michael B. Jordan and Bae Doona are part of WME.

For those unversed, OK Taecyeon also known as Taecyeon (stage name), dons multiple hats. He is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and host.

A thread of cutie teenager/ young Taec 🥰When he’s trying to look like he’s all grown up 😂#TAECYEON 💚 #OkTaecyeon #옥택연 #택연 #テギョン #2PM https://t.co/tk8tMW35IZ

He primarily started his career with JYP Entertainment’s group 2PM where he debuted as the main rapper of the group consisting of members Nichkhun, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung.

He eventually shifted to acting in dramas like Cinderella's Sister, his first-ever drama and then starred in some of the biggest K-dramas like Dream High, Who Are You, Let's Fight Ghost, Save Me, Secret Royal Inspector and Joy and Vincenzo.

OK Taecyeon and Won Ji-an confirmed to star in new vampire drama My Heart is Beating

HOLLYWOOD ACTOR EVERYONE 😍😍naver.me/xsYyAi0O#TAECYEON 💚 #OkTaecyeon #옥택연 #택연 #テギョン #2PM https://t.co/92rDRm6v6N

OK Taecyeon will be starring in the new vampire drama My Heart is Beating alongside Won Ji-an. The fantasy-romance drama revolves around half-human and half-vampire Seon Woo-hyul, played by the 2PM rapper.

He could not succeed in becoming a human being due to a one-day difference over 100 years.

He eventually finds solace in Joo In-hae, played by Won Ji-an, a woman who lacks compassion and warmth. The couple finds true love and togetherness in each other’s company.

택연이 덕질하면서부터 "옥택연 헐리웃 가자" 외쳤는데 드디어 이루어지다니 ㅠㅠ감개무량합니다 😭😭😭#옥택연 #택연 #TAECYEON#oktaecyeon #2PM #テギョン#가슴이뛴다 #뱀파이어 #kbs월화#선우혈 #WHATIF #SUITWALK#미국에이전시WME twitter.com/taeccool/statu… https://t.co/FbmTBBsLWH

Additional details regarding the screenwriter, director, crew and other cast members is still under wraps and will be revealed in due course of time.

K-drama fans are excited to see 2PM's Taecyeon in a new avatar as the goofy oddball half-vampire and half-human character in a fantasy-romance drama, a genre he hasn't experimented with in before.

The filming for the drama has begun and is expected to air sometime in the second half of the year.

Quick Links

Edited by Kanav Seth
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...