“OK Taecyeon is coming”: K-drama fans celebrate 2PM’s rapper signing with American agency WME

On February 27, OK Taecyeon’s agency 51K revealed that the Vincenzo star signed with U.S. talent agency WME (William Morris Endeavor).

They revealed that the actor-singer, who has been putting forth incredible work in the Korean industry with Vincenzo, Blind and Hansan: Rising Dragon, has signed with WME, a reputed U.S. based agency to expand his work and activities in America.

K-pop and K-drama fans took to social media to celebrate 2PM’s rapper signing with American agency WME. “OK Taecyeon is coming”, a fan wrote enthusiastically in response to the news reports.

OK Taecyeon reveals he is ready to show another side of himself through his new venture

In a statement shared via his agency 51K, he revealed that he is excited and happy to explore this new and uncharted territory.

He admits that it won’t be easy to take on a new challenge in a new environment, but nonetheless, it serves as a good opportunity to learn something different by exploring an unexplored market.

“I will work hard to show another side of me as well as new charms of Ok Taecyeon on a broader stage.”

He stated that he is ready to showcase a new side of himself through this new venture.

Naturally, K-drama fans are excited to see OK Taecyeon take the first big step towards his Hollywood career and cheer for him on social media.

Notably, WME or William Morris Endeavor is one of the most reputable and recognised celebrity talent agencies in America and the world. Directors like Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, Park Chan-wook, Bong Joong-ho, and actors like Matthew McConaughey, Tom Holland, Michael B. Jordan and Bae Doona are part of WME.

For those unversed, OK Taecyeon also known as Taecyeon (stage name), dons multiple hats. He is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and host.

He primarily started his career with JYP Entertainment’s group 2PM where he debuted as the main rapper of the group consisting of members Nichkhun, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung.

He eventually shifted to acting in dramas like Cinderella's Sister, his first-ever drama and then starred in some of the biggest K-dramas like Dream High, Who Are You, Let's Fight Ghost, Save Me, Secret Royal Inspector and Joy and Vincenzo.

OK Taecyeon and Won Ji-an confirmed to star in new vampire drama My Heart is Beating

OK Taecyeon will be starring in the new vampire drama My Heart is Beating alongside Won Ji-an. The fantasy-romance drama revolves around half-human and half-vampire Seon Woo-hyul, played by the 2PM rapper.

He could not succeed in becoming a human being due to a one-day difference over 100 years.

He eventually finds solace in Joo In-hae, played by Won Ji-an, a woman who lacks compassion and warmth. The couple finds true love and togetherness in each other’s company.

Additional details regarding the screenwriter, director, crew and other cast members is still under wraps and will be revealed in due course of time.

K-drama fans are excited to see 2PM's Taecyeon in a new avatar as the goofy oddball half-vampire and half-human character in a fantasy-romance drama, a genre he hasn't experimented with in before.

The filming for the drama has begun and is expected to air sometime in the second half of the year.

