Olly Murs Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Olly Murs has announced a tour that will take him to cities across the United Kingdom in 2023.

His 12-date UK tour will take place in April and May next year. The tour will commence in Glasgow on April 21, 2023, followed by shows in Newcastle, Cardiff, and more. Olly Murs will also stop in Manchester, London, Glasgow, and Birmingham as part of the tour.

The tour is in support of the singer’s upcoming album, Marry Me. The album will be released on December 2, 2022, and is currently available for pre-order. Fans who pre-order the Marry Me album will be able to purchase tickets on Wednesday, October 12.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9 am on Friday, October 14. On October 12, fans who pre-order his album will be able to participate in a one-of-a-kind and exclusive presale. Both general and presale tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster. More information regarding the ticket pricing will be released later.

Olly Murs Marry Me UK 2023 tour dates and venues

Scouting For Girls, known for hits such as She's So Lovely and Heartbeat, will accompany Olly Murs on tour as special guests for the UK tour.

Friday, April 21, 2023 - OVO Hydro in Glasgow, United Kingdom

Saturday, April 22, 2023 – Utilita Arena in Newcastle, United Kingdom

Monday, April 24, 2023 – International Arena in Cardiff, United Kingdom

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, United Kingdom

Friday, April 28, 2023 – First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom

Saturday, April 29, 2023 - The O2 in London, United Kingdom

Monday, May 1, 2023 - International Center in Bournemouth, United Kingdom

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Brighton Center in Brighton, United Kingdom

Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom

Friday, May 5, 2023 - AO Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom

Saturday, May 6, 2023 – M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom

More about Olly Murs

Oliver Stanley Murs is a singer, songwriter, dancer, television presenter, actor, and director from England. He rose to national prominence after finishing second in the sixth rendition of The X Factor in 2009. He is currently signed to RCA Records and Sony Music UK. In the United States, he is signed to Columbia Records.

Since his X Factor debut, the former star has released a number of albums, including Right Place, Right Time and In Case You Didn't Know. His most recent album, Marry Me, will be his first studio album in over four years.

The singer confessed that his new album drew inspiration from his fiancee Amelia Tank. The 38-year-old also added that his partner inspired the majority of the songs on his upcoming album, and that writing songs about their relationship was "fun." In an interview with The Sun's Bizarre column, Olly Murs said:

"I didn't realize how much fun it would be to write about me and Amelia a little bit — it's not all about us, but there is an element of Amelia in each song that I can relate to and she can relate to."

Olly Murs has the record of selling 1.8 million tour tickets and four UK number one albums since finishing second on The X Factor in 2009.

