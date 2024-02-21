"Omg she's the sweetest": IU invites Grandpa YouTuber Zev Does KDrama to her U.S. Concert after watching his reaction videos to her songs

IU invited the YouTuber Zev Does KDrama to her upcoming concert in the United States after watching his reaction videos to her latest song, Shopper. On February 20, EDAM Entertainment dropped the exciting music video of the song Shopper featuring DPR Ian.

As the song was out, YouTuber Zev got up early at 7 am to react to her video. He began the video by greeting his subscribers and calling himself Grandpa Uaena (IU’s fandom name). The YouTuber complimented her visuals and the intriguing plot of the music video.

When the singer found his latest video, she gave him a shoutout through her Instagram stories. She said she enjoyed watching his reaction videos and invited him to her upcoming world tour concert, H.E.R., in the United States.

On her Instagram stories, she wrote,

“Hi grandpa! Your videos made me happy. I want to make you happy for a long time. I really appreciate your smile. And.. I'd like to invite you to my concert in America My office will contact you, so please come that outfit really suits you. Please enjoy my new album 'The Winning' Thank you so much.”

When the story about her sweet gesture started swirling on the internet, fans could not help but praise her. A user on X tweeted, “Omg she's the sweetest.”

“MY SIGN TO BECOME A YT REACTOR”: Fans in shock as IU invites Grandpa Uaena to United States concert after watching his reaction videos

On February 20, IU dropped her comeback album, The Winning, after two years of long wait with the title song Shopper. On the same day, she also released the music video for the song Shopper featuring Korean-Australian artist DPR IAN, aka Christian Yu. DPR IAN himself also helmed the video.

As soon as the video was released, YouTuber Zev Does KDrama filmed a reaction video and shared it with his fellow Uaena. This is not the first time he has reacted to her songs; ten days ago, he released a video asking for a guide to join her fandom.

He then reacted to her songs from the latest album like Love Wins All featuring BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Holssi, too. When IU invited him to her United States concert, he was unaware of the invitation. Fellow Uaenas ensured the message reached him, and they helped EDAM Entertainment find his contact details.

Fans took to social media to praise the Love Wins All singer for this beautiful gesture. They expressed their envy towards Grandpa Uaena while also congratulating him for this win.

Here are some reactions to the interaction.

IU's 6th mini album, The Winning, is now available on major music streaming platforms.

