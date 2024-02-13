“TELL ME I AM NOT DREAMING”: Speculations of DPR IAN featuring on IU’s ‘Shopper’ MV run wild following the teaser release 

On February 14, 2024, KST, IU released the official teaser of Shopper from her upcoming sixth mini-album, The Winning. The EP is slated to be released on February 20, 2024, and features several artists such as NewJeans member Hyein for Shh.., BTS Kim Taehyung aka V for Love wins all, and more.

As the MV teaser of the mini album's title track dropped on Valentine's Day, fans became curious about the male artist featuring in it. Several fans claimed that it could be the Australian-Korean rapper and singer DPR IAN. This increased anticipation and excitement among fans. One fan wrote on X:

"Isn't the neck tattoo the same?": Fans are almost convinced that DPR IAN is featuring on IU's song Shopper

On February 14, 2024, KST (February 13 ET), at 12 am, IU dropped the MV teaser of her title track Shopper on her social media account. The singer-actress welcomed Valentine's Day by releasing another cinematic marvel that reminded her fans of her previously released track Love wins all.

At the beginning of the Shopper teaser, a man narrates a tale about a shop, which begins with an English narration as a tasteful video montage rolls on the screen. The teaser further features IU's flawless baritones, extravagant colors, and props.

Furthermore, the video gives viewers a vibe of Hugh Jackman's The Greatest Showman with amusement parks, confetti, and spotlights along with a hint of Kate Winslet's Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind with the convenience store and IU's colorful and dramatic attires. The singer's title track from her upcoming EP has an upbeat track with a dash of melancholy in it with riveting beats.

In the teaser, fans with keen eyes were able to spot a man standing next to IU in an almost imperceptible moment. Fans noted the tattoos on his neck and arms as they tried to uncover the guy's identity. They immediately went to X and conjectured whether or not the man was the Australian rapper DPR IAN because of the same tattoos.

Some expressed extreme delight and enthusiasm while others ran theories about the story behind the track's music video. Many expressed joy over the collaboration between the two popular artists and wrote:

Previously, to give fans a preview of her upcoming 6th mini-album, The Winning, the musician released a cinematic music video teaser on February 13, 2024, for the song Shh.. (feat. NewJeans Hyein, Joe Won Sun, & Special Narr. - ). The teaser gives fans a preview of the remarkable ensemble cast, which is led by the LILAC singer and the renowned movie actress Tang Wei.

The teaser gives off a strong female lead vibe while maintaining a sinister, movie-like vibe. The fascinating atmosphere of the video is further enhanced by the beauty of both IU and Tang Wei.

Fans are extremely fascinated by the two teaser videos that the artist dropped consecutively. The Winning consists of five tracks Shopper, Shh.., Holecene, Love wins all, and I Stan U.

