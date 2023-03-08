Omi in a Hellcat net worth: Real name and fortune explored as YouTuber receives prison sentence

Popular YouTube star Bill Omar Carrasquillo, also known as Omi in a Hellcat, has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison. He also had to give up all of his assets. Back in 2022, he accepted the blame for operating a cable TV piracy scheme that was prosecuted by the U.S. government.

The sentencing took place on March 7 and Bill lost assets worth $30 million and cash worth $6 million. His belongings included luxurious cars and several properties.

As per The Philadelphia Inquirer, U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III announced the verdict in federal court and said:

“Thirty million dollars is a lot of money [but] tangible objects aren’t everything. You have a large following and there may be people who think if you can get away with it, they can too.”

He cheated many cable companies which were involved in selling hijacked content from cable boxes to subscribers at an amount of only $15 a month. He said that he was not aware of the impact of the crime until he was interrogated by the FBI. Prosecutors imposed charges of conspiracy, copyright infringement, fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion.

Omi in a Hellcat's net worth is estimated to be around $50 million

Omi in a Hellcat, or, Bill Omar Carrasquillo, grew up in North Philadelphia. His mother passed away following an overdose. His father was involved in the drug business and also trained him on how to cook crack cocaine when he was only 12 years old.

ExactNetWorth reported that Omi in a Hellcat’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. He has accumulated a lot of wealth from his YouTube channel where he made $500 per day. He also earned money from his real estate deals and became the owner of different properties.

In the early days of his life, he delivered pizzas and sold games, fire sticks, and other items, aiming to become an entrepreneur. He then entered the IT industry and was a manager of servers for games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Minecraft.

His annual income following his earnings from YouTube is reported to be $180,000. His videos have received about 80 million views and the ads that feature in those videos lead to him making more profit.

Omi in a Hellcat was launched in 2016 and was on top of the list of illicit IPTV services. Subscribers were able to access many movies and TV shows alongside live channels and pay-per-view events. The service was able to pull in around 100,000 subscribers, leading to revenue of around $34 million. The company was eventually shut down in 2019.

