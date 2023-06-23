“Omw to get married for Namjoon's money gift”: BTS’ RM’s thoughtful gesture towards a fan's letter at BTS FESTA has ARMY’s planning their weddings

BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary with a Festa program on June 17, 2023, at Seoul's Yeouido Park. Adding to the significance of this event, BTS' leader RM conducted a live talk session for all 4,00,000 attendees. During a particular segment, RM read letters from ARMYs.

One letter from a fan, who referred to herself as "Simba Noona," expressed the importance of BTS’ music in her life. She revealed that she found comfort in their songs after an ex-lover left her without any explanation.

Initially, she wasn't a fan of the band, but their music became her source of solace once she discovered them. She also shared that she is going to get married and thanked BTS for helping her for the same.

After reading the letter, RM expressed genuine joy and said that if she sends her bank account details, he will happily send her the congratulatory money. This comment sparked a wave of excitement among fans, with many expressing their desire to tie the knot soon in hopes of receiving RM's generous gesture.

yuri ☆ @kvtalesflm twitter.com/bangtanharu/st… ⁷ @bangtanharu ARMY is getting married. If you leave an account, i'll send you a congratulatory money



ARMY is getting married. If you leave an account, i'll send you a congratulatory money 🐨 ARMY is getting married. If you leave an account, i'll send you a congratulatory moneyhttps://t.co/GUcfejocxZ omw to get married for namjoons money gift omw to get married for namjoons money gift 😏😏😏 twitter.com/bangtanharu/st…

"I'll send you the congratulatory money," says BTS’ RM as a reaction to an ARMY getting married

⁷ @bangtanharu ARMY is getting married. If you leave an account, i'll send you a congratulatory money



ARMY is getting married. If you leave an account, i'll send you a congratulatory money 🐨 ARMY is getting married. If you leave an account, i'll send you a congratulatory moneyhttps://t.co/GUcfejocxZ

In one of the letters read by RM at the Festa celebration, a fan shared a heartfelt message stating that it was because of BTS that she found her soulmate and is soon going to get married. She recalled impulsively purchasing tickets to their Wembley concert and falling deeply in love with the group. She added that through their music, the K-pop group has had a profound impact on her, bringing her immense happiness and leading her to find the love of her life.

Responding to her letter, RM said that he would send her congratulatory money for her wedding.

"If you send me your bank details, I'll send you the congratulatory money!"

RM's kind and sweet gesture of offering has sparked a wave of fans expressing their desire to get married, solely for the opportunity to receive this thoughtful gift from him. While it may have been a casual remark from RM, his literal words sent the fans into a state of extreme happiness.

💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyh



joon congratulated them on their wedding and asked to send their bank acc number that he will send them cash gift omg lmaoo an army said they went to bts wembley concert after they got dumped, and bangtan gave them so much comfort that they're now married too.joon congratulated them on their wedding and asked to send their bank acc number that he will send them cash gift omg lmaoo an army said they went to bts wembley concert after they got dumped, and bangtan gave them so much comfort that they're now married too.joon congratulated them on their wedding and asked to send their bank acc number that he will send them cash gift 😭

yza⁷ ♡︎ 홉 10th 방탄 💜 @prarcayz 💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyh



joon congratulated them on their wedding and asked to send their bank acc number that he will send them cash gift omg lmaoo an army said they went to bts wembley concert after they got dumped, and bangtan gave them so much comfort that they're now married too.joon congratulated them on their wedding and asked to send their bank acc number that he will send them cash gift omg lmaoo an army said they went to bts wembley concert after they got dumped, and bangtan gave them so much comfort that they're now married too.joon congratulated them on their wedding and asked to send their bank acc number that he will send them cash gift 😭 IF I WERE TO RECEIVE A CASH GIFT FROM HIM I'D NEVER EVER SPEND IT T.T twitter.com/eternalhyyh/st… IF I WERE TO RECEIVE A CASH GIFT FROM HIM I'D NEVER EVER SPEND IT T.T twitter.com/eternalhyyh/st…

yasemin⁷ @sope13430 @rkiveformon we'll use the money to go to seoul next year bff and then put some on the side for next ot7 concert i already have a vision @rkiveformon we'll use the money to go to seoul next year bff and then put some on the side for next ot7 concert i already have a vision

Though all the members couldn’t come together as a group on the occasion of their tenth anniversary, as two of the members are in the military and all other members have their individual schedules, they didn’t forget to thank their fans for always being by their side. BTS released their new single Take Two on June 9 as a letter to their fans. The lyrics for the song were done by RM himself. It was well-received by the fans, and in response to it, the ARMY released a track named Love Letters as a tribute to their favorite Bangtan boys.

Currently, the members are occupied with their individual commitments. J-Hope and Jin are serving in the military; RM actively participated in the above-mentioned festival; Suga is on his solo world tour; V frequently travels to Paris; and Jungkook is preparing for his upcoming solo album.

Poll : 0 votes