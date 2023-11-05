On which track did NFL Tuewop collaborate with Kodak Black? Rising rapper reportedly shot to death in Florida

Rising American rapper NFL TueWop, who collaborated with Kodak Black on the track Ammunition from the latter's fifth studio album Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, was reportedly shot to death on Saturday, November 4, in Tallahassee, Florida. Reports of his death have started circulating on the internet.

The late Southern rapper’s most recognized work was his collaboration with Kodak last year. Their track, Ammunition, has amassed over 1.5 million streams on Spotify since it came out in 2022.

TueWop released Last Soulja’s Left — his solo five-track EP — followed by FreeTrappa, a single. He also worked on Kut That Bricc and Ruff N Rugged with GoldenBoy CountUp.

The latest release by TueWop, as listed on his Spotify profile was a seven-track album from July 2023. He collaborated with ProfessorGeek23, Zaybostunna, JakeJhitt8x, and Dufflebagshotz for this launch.

Internet reacts to NFL TueWop's reported death

The circumstances surrounding the young rapper's untimely demise remain cloaked as of yet. The details of this shooting incident are also yet to be disclosed entirely.

Prior to NFL TueWop's alleged demise, he was in the news for exposing Real Boston Richey’s rumored snitching. The latter is another Florida-based artist who is signed under Future’s Freebandz. TueWop revealing Richye’s snitching had caused tension between the two in the past. However, it currently remains unclear if their beef was somehow instrumental in TueWop’s rumored death.

NFL TueWop exposed Boston Richey's alleged snitching. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

That said, their relationship led some people to believe that Richey was the mastermind behind the shooting that left NFL TueWop dead. While others asked why these deaths by gunshots always take place in Florida.

Internet reacts to Kodak Black artist's rumored untimely demise in a fatal shooting in Florida. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

The news of TueWop’s death came just days after renowned rapper Takeoff’s first death anniversary on November 1, who also lost his life to gun violence.