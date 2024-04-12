"Originally, I was scared of the lyrics": JoJo Siwa talks about different versions of Karma she created before finding the perfect one

On April 5, JoJo Siwa dropped her newest song and video, Karma. In a recent episode of How It Went Down, JoJo talks about the process that went behind creating Karma. She described her emotions during the initial phase of songwriting and revealed,

"Originally, I was scared of the lyrics."

She sheds light on six various versions that ultimately led to the "perfect" one. She also claimed that there is a large difference between the first and last versions of the song. Karma also seemingly marks JoJo Siwa's adult era and has gone viral for its catchy lyrics and eccentric dance moves. Additionally, she reveals why she would not be fazed if her audience loved or hated the music.

The creative process behind Karma by JoJo Siwa

Jojo at 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jojo revealed her creative process for creating Karma and noted that the first phase began when she was 18 years old. She beamed while talking about the song and revealed:

"This song is so special and I knew I wanted this song to be not only part of my life, but part of my life in such a massive way; in such a big picture!"

It appears that the creation of the song began with a sense of apprehension, especially associated with the lyrics. JoJo continued to describe that she didn't want to use curse words or call herself a 'bad girl'. They continued to develop versions until they finalized "I was a bad girl" in the lyrics.

JoJo also talks about her studio experience and discloses that Karma was recorded six different times. She explained,

"I had six sessions on “Karma,” a couple of times with different vocal producers. That was really just because it’s such a massive song with so many elements."

Additionally, they had to re-record segments of the song several times until it was perfect. JoJo Siwa expressed her pride and stated,

"The amount of times I lost my voice while recording Karma is actually crazy, but worth it!"

JoJo Siwa also calls herself a "super visual person" and notes that the Karma music video is her "baby" rather than the song itself. She expressed her excitement and noted that she loves to bring her vision to reality. JoJo concluded by stating that they wanted to create a video that makes "people's heads turn!" She emphasized,

"The biggest thing about this video, I don't care if people like it, I don't care if people hate it, but I want people to turn their head out, and I want people to notice it."

JoJo Siwa's Karma marks an official entry into adulthood

Jojo at Nickelodeon Slime Fest (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

JoJo Siwa became a reality star at 9 years old when she competed in Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. Siwa then ventured into singing. From Boomerang to Karma, her style has shown quite a change. In a recent interview with Billboard, she revealed that her transition is inspired by Miley Cyrus.

“Miley’s switch, Miley’s flip, Miley’s turn was the greatest thing that I have witnessed with my own two eyes.”

It appears that she has officially entered the 'adult era' with Karma. With Marc Klasfeld as her director for seven years, they have been waiting for her 'first adult moment' with Karma. JoJo Siwa also acknowledges the support of her creative director and choreographer, Richy Jackson.