“Our thrill seeker”: Fans celebrate as Jungkook’s “Standing Next To You” gets added in Formula 1’s Tracks Spotify playlist

November 26, 2023, came with an exciting announcement regarding a unique collaboration between BTS’ Jungkook and Formula 1 Car racing. A particular track, Standing Next To You from Jungkook’s Golden album was selected as an impactful song that will be played at the highest level of international racing.

This news was brought to the world by Mercedes F1 racing’s official Instagram page a while ago in July, particularly on the same date as his single Seven's release, where they used an image from the BTS star's single's promotions. As they subtly teased this revelation, it swiftly evolved into confirmation, securing a spot for Jungkook's track on their esteemed Spotify playlist associated with this famous racing event.

Jungkook's Standing Next To You gets selected in the F1 racing's Spotify list

The "Formula 1 Tracks playlist" is a curated selection of music that is associated with the Formula 1 racing experience. It includes songs that are often played during Formula 1 events, races, or associated promotional content. These tracks are chosen to enhance the overall atmosphere of the racing events or matches, contributing to the excitement and energy of the racing environment.

The playlist can feature a variety of genres and artists, and it serves as a soundtrack for both live events and Formula 1-related media content. In an exciting turn of events for BTS and Jungkook enthusiasts, the track Standing Next to You has been handpicked for inclusion in the Formula 1 playlist.

The inclusion of Jungkook's Standing Next To You in this playlist reflects the global and diverse nature of Formula 1's audience and its openness to a wide range of musical influences. The Formula 1 playlist is renowned for curating a dynamic and energetic collection of tracks that complement the adrenaline-pumping atmosphere of racing events.

The Seven singer's inclusion in this playlist not only adds a touch of K-pop flair but also introduces his solo work to an even broader audience. Fans have taken to social media platforms to express their excitement and pride at seeing Jungkook's solo track recognized in the realm of Formula 1.

Jungkook's success as a solo artist has been steadily gaining momentum, with Standing Next to You being a standout track that showcases his vocals and artistic depth. The song, which has already topped many charts around the world, made it to this unique chart as well. The F1 playlist selection is a nod to Jungkook's ability to create music that transcends language and resonates with diverse audiences.

In the world of Formula 1, where precision, speed, and excitement converge, Jungkook's Standing Next to You adds a melodic layer, creating an auditory experience that complements the thrill of the race. Ultimately, Jungkook's presence in the Formula 1 playlist marks another milestone for BTS, highlighting the group's global impact.