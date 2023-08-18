"PARK JIHYO SLAYED AND DEVOURED": Fans exuberant as the TWICE leader rolls out MV for solo debut song Killin' Me Good

TWICE's Park Ji-hyo, aka Jihyo, is a heartstopper in her solo debut MV for Killin' Me Good, which dropped on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 1 pm KST. Fans around the globe are not only psyched for the new music video but are also in awe of her first mini album, ZONE, which was released on the same day.

The MV for the song Killin' Me Good shows the idol going from blissful love to breaking up with her lover. In the video, she says how she keeps thinking of him every ten seconds, adding he's killing her with the feelings she is faced with when she thinks of him.

Apart from Jihyo's mesmerizing vocals, high notes, and acting skills, the song has a catchy R&B groove that is quick to get addicted to. The cinematic MV shows the idol against different backdrops as she deals with her emotions amidst passionate love and bitter heartbreak. ONCEs (TWICE fans) have taken over social media, and Park Ji-hyo is all they can talk about.

"PARK JIHYO THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE": Reactions keep coming for the TWICE member's debut track

Jihyo's debut EP ZONE contains seven songs, the first and title track Killin' Me Good, Talkin' About It (Feat. 24kGoldn), Closer, Wishing On You, Don't Wanna Go Back (Duet with Heize), Room, and Nightmare.

For the lead song, The Asiansoul, aka JY Park, lent his words while the composition was helmed by Melanie Fontana, Marcus Lomax, GG Ramirez, and Lindgren. Park Ji-hyo's collaboration with American rapper 24kGoldn in Talkin' About It is the first of any TWICE member with a Western artist.

The days leading up to the album release have been full of content from the Stardust love song singer. Moreover, Jihyo was actively involved in penning and composing all her B-sides in ZONE. Her track Nightmare was pre-released on stage during TWICE's READY TO BE World Tour.

Meanwhile, the singer had already given a snippet of her songs in an album sneak peek released earlier in line with ZONE's launch. With the launch of Park Ji-hyo's solo debut album, fans get to see a side of the artist they had not seen before. Here are some fan reactions to the Killin' Me Good MV:

More on ZONE and Park Ji-hyo

On August 18, 2023, TWICE's Jihyo held a special press conference for the launch of ZONE. During the conference, she shared her thoughts about her solo venture apart from TWICE activities. She also mentioned how she was initially nervous about debuting as a soloist.

As a trainee who joined JYP Entertainment in 2005, leading up to releasing her own works as an EP, TWICE's Jihyo has indeed come a long way. She mentioned how being a part of the sensational K-pop girl group enhanced her journey of knowing herself.

"I believe I've achieved my goal by creating something that satisfies me, something that I'm not ashamed of, and something that truly represents me as an artist. I hope fans will comfortably enjoy my album," she said. (via Yonhap)

The TWICE leader will appear on The 1st Mini Album "ZONE" live with fellow TWICE member Jeongyeon on the group's official YouTube channel at 9.30 pm KST and 8.30 am EST.