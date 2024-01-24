Past Lives starring Yoo Teo & Greta Lee earns nomination at the 2024 Academy Award for Best Picture & Original Screenplay

Past Lives is nominated in two categories, according to the official Oscar nominations for this year. The movie, which was released by A24 and produced by 2AM, KILLER, and CJ ENT, is a nominee for Best Motion Picture as well as Best Original Screenplay. The 96th Academy Awards (Oscars) contenders were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on January 23, 2024, local time.

Past Lives, the motion picture filmmaking debut of Celine Song, has garnered nominations for Best Picture and Original Screenplay—a remarkable accomplishment for a first-time filmmaker.

In addition, three female auteurs are represented among this year's 10 finalists for Best Feature Film: Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives, and Barbie, making history in the process. This is the first time three female filmmakers have been nominated in the same category at the same time.

Past Lives making waves in the film industry by earning several nods at the 96th Oscars & 81st Golden Globes Awards

Written and directed by Celine Song, Past Lives is an epic story of two childhood friends who are unable to let go of one another and eventually end up getting back together after spending decades apart. When Na-young's parents opt to immigrate, Hae-sung (Yoo Teo) and Na-young (Greta Lee)—who are classmates and friends—get separated.

Even though Hae-sung continues to reside in Korea, Na-young is always at the forefront of his thoughts. After two decades, they get back in touch, and Hae-sung makes the decision to go visit Na-young—now going by Nora—in New York City, where she resides with her writer husband.

The film is a vivid portrayal of love, destiny, and the choices that shape our lives. Although it's a straightforward tale about relationships weaved by fate, the film's poignant writing won over both audiences and reviewers. Furthermore, the story of Past Lives is based on the life of Celine Song, who stated in an interview that through the film, she found her closure.

The movie is up against American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and the Zone of Interest for Best Motion Picture at the 96th Academy Awards. The movie will face off against Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, and May December in the Best Original Screenplay category.

In addition, Past Lives was well received after being named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review. As of right now, the film has brought writer-director Celine Song about thirty nominations and awards, while performers Greta Lee and Yoo Teo have received a few.

It is important to note that during the 81st Golden Globes nominations last year, Past Lives went up against almost all the abovementioned films. Celine Song's directorial debut was nominated in five distinct categories for the 81st Golden Globes Awards.

The movie was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director, Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama (Greta Lee), Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Screenplay. However, unfortunately, the film did not win any Golden Globes.

While this was Celine Song's directorial debut, Greta Lee has previously starred in the Morning Show and Russian Doll. Yoo Teo has starred in the Korean dramas Vagabond and Love to Hate You.

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood will host the 96th Academy Awards. Over 200 areas worldwide will be able to watch the prestigious and legendary award ceremony live on ABC.

