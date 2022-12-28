Pavel Antov net worth: Russian sausage tycoon's fortune explored amid death in Indian hotel fall

Popular sausage tycoon Pavel Antov was recently discovered dead at Hotel Sai International in Rayagada, Odisha. The incident happened during a trip on the occasion of his 66th birthday. He fell from a window on the third floor, which led to his death.

According to a police official, he possibly committed suicide as he was depressed following his friend Vladimir Bidenov's demise. Bidenov was also found dead in the same hotel last week.

Russian consul general in Calcutta stated the police see nothing suspicious about Antov’s demise.



There have been speculations that Pavel may have been murdered by someone since different Russian businessmen who criticized Vladimir Putin in the past have died in a similar manner. The case is being investigated from all angles, including the possibility that he may have accidentally fallen from the terrace.

Pavel Antov was Russia's highest-earning lawmaker

Pavel Antov was among the top manufacturers of meat sausages in Russia and the founder of Vladimir Standard, a meat company. The company was established in 2019. According to Forbes 2019, he is the richest civil servant in Russia with a net worth of around £130 million.

Antov was a deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Region. He was the head of the Committee of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir region on agrarian policy, nature management, and ecology.

He criticized the Russian-Ukraine conflict on social media after a Russian missile attack on a residential area in Kyiv left a seven-year-old girl and her mother wounded, and her father dead. The mother was reportedly rescued by a crane from beneath the rubble. He termed the entire experience a "terror."

The message was shared on WhatsApp and was not well-received by the public, and the post was later removed by Antov.

Vladimir Bidenov reportedly died of a heart attack on Antov’s birthday

Vladimir Bidenov was found dead at the same hotel two days prior to Pavel Antov's death. He checked into the hotel on December 21, and was discovered in his room with wine bottles lying all around him.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. He was cremated after being permitted to do so by Russian authorities. According to regional police chief Rajesh Pandit, Bidenov may have died from excessive drinking or a drug overdose.

The CID-Crime Branch has now taken over the investigation of both cases following an order by the Odisha DGP, Sunil Kumar Bansal. Bansal said that there was no evidence of foul play and registered an unnatural death following a postmortem. Following both incidents, the Russian embassy spoke to NDTV and said that they are in contact with the family members of Pavel Antov and Vladimir Budanov. They added,

"As far as we know, police do not yet see a criminal component in these tragic events."

Vladimir and Pavel were among the four individuals who checked into the hotel on December 21. The hotel owner said that the other two have not left yet, and the authorities are currently waiting for documents from the Russian Embassy.

Vladimir was 62 at the time of his death. The entire tourist group was accompanied by a guide called Jitendra Singh.

