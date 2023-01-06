Payback drops thrilling new highlight teaser featuring Lee Sun-gyun and Moon Chae-won

SBS’s upcoming K-drama Payback has dropped an exciting new teaser highlight. The latest video features the star-studded cast of the show, which includes Parasite’s Lee Sun-gyun and Flower of Evil’s Moon Chae-won.

The K-drama Payback is an action-thriller that depicts the tale of people who risk losing everything in order to battle a money mafia working alongside the government.

The depiction of people who refuse to stay silent while fighting against incompetent and unfair authority in their own manner will give the viewers a thrill as well as a sense of catharsis over the course of the drama.

Moon Chae-won will play the role of elite judicial officer Army Major Park Joon-kyung, while Lee Sun-gyun will play the role of a recluse money trader named Eun Yong.

Payback’s new trailer gives a glimpse into the intriguing dynamic between the characters

The latest teaser of Payback starts with a montage to a time when a disturbed young Eun Yong was being released from a juvenile detention center. Since losing his parents, Eun Yong has had to fend for himself, and he now has to struggle each day to find food and a place to sleep.

Not long after leaving the service, he and his new friend Park Joon-kyung got into a brawl on the subway with several thugs, which landed them in jail.

When Park Joon-kyun’s mother, Yoon Hye-rin, meets Eun Young, she enquires if he was the boy who fought with her child and then brings Eun Young under her care and becomes his guardian.

Eun Yong, bewildered at receiving assistance for the first time in his life, admits to Yoon Hye Rin that he is, in fact, a former juvenile delinquent. Yoon Hye Rin, however, is unfazed and offers him a job at her firm while saying:

"You're on our side"

This leads to Eun Young and Park Joon-kyun being raised as siblings. Recalling his time with her, Eun Young says:

“She was the first adult to treat me like a human. She was the only clear sky to me, who was living in a jungle-like world.”

However, Payback takes a shocking turn after Yoon Hye-rin's suicide in Eun Young's absence.To help her unravel the mystery, Eun Yong meets the fascinating chairman Myung In-joo (played by Kim Hong-pa), a major player in the corporate bond market, and Hwang Gi-seok (played by Park Hoon) who is Myung In-joo's son-in-law and a top prosecutor in the Seoul District Prosecutor's Office's Special Division.

Jang Tae-choon (played by Kang You-seok), who is Eun Yong's nephew and a junior prosecutor with aspirations of joining the special division, is promoted to lead the case which involves chairman Myung and Yoon Hye-rin.

Hwang Gi-seok gives cryptic advice to Jang Tae-choon that the reality of the law is different. Park Joon-kyun reminds Eun Yong that Hwang Gi-seok is an adversary, and she is reassured by Eun Young that he is always on her side no matter what.

Payback is set to premiere on January 6.

