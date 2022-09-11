Peacock's Hell of a Cruise: Who is Captain Gennaro Arma? 

Peacock is releasing a documentary on the coronavirus outbreak on the luxury ship Diamond Princess in 2020, titled Hell of a Cruise. Directed by Nick Quested, the story of one of the first covid clusters will hit the streamer on Wednesday, September 14.

Captain Gennaro Arma was the Captain of the ship during the outbreak. He led a team of medics and health officers that worked on testing over 3,700 passengers and attending to those infected.

The Diamond Princess embarked on a journey on January 2020, from Yokohama for a 14-day cruise to China, Vietnam, and Taiwan before returning to Japan, according to Wired.

Read on to find out more about the captain of the ship, Gennaro Arma.

Hell of a Cruise: All about Captain Gennaro Arma?

Arma is a carpenter's son who grew up on Italy's Sorrento peninsula, according to Wired. He enrolled in a nautical vocational school and started from scratch on the ship's crew. Initially, Arma was a deck boy on a chemical tanker who also washed dishes.

He went on to serve as a senior officer on the Diamond Princess' maiden voyage from the Nagasaki shipyard in 2004 and returned as its captain in 2018.

Arma was in charge of the ship when the coronavirus outbreak occurred in China as well as on Diamond Princess. The origin of the virus on the ship was traced to a passenger from Hong Kong and the ship was anchored for a two-week quarantine of all crew and passengers.

While Arma was successful in steering his ship through a typhoon in the past, repeating the same through a pandemic proved an uneasy feat to achieve.

Even though quarantining and social distancing of passengers were implemented, a slight delay in the same raised questions about mismanagement. In the trailer for the upcoming documentary, a passenger posed the question, "Why did the cruise ships keep sailing?"

On the other hand, Arma's efforts at ensuring a comfortable transition into a Covid-19 world garnered praise from passengers and he catapulted into overnight stardom.

Arma's gestures, such as reciting a quote on the power of love from the Bible to sending flowers and chocolates on Valentine's Day, were shared on social media as well, according to CNN. His return to his hometown turned into a celebration after Arma made his town proud by not quitting.

More information about Peacock's Hell of a Cruise

The trailer for Hell of a Cruise was released on August 31, 2022. The documentary will follow a series of exclusive interviews as well as footage from what went on inside the Diamond Princess after it was anchored for a two-week quarantine period.

It will not only reflect on the experience of the ship's executives handling the outbreak but will also focus on their mismanagement that led to the spread of infection. Wired reported that while officials discussed the situation of a passenger testing positive, others onboard were handed out schedules of a Zumba class and Dance the Night Away party instead of implementing social distancing.

Hell of a Cruise will also shed light on the politics that came into play within the testing and rescue system, wherein, the elite was prioritized. For example, a crew member told Wired under an alias that while passengers were asked to isolate, the workers were left to the mercy of masks and gloves.

The documentary Hell of a Cruise will stream on Peacock on September 14, 2022.

