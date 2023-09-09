Pennsylvania man sets incredible Guinness World Record for watching 777 movies at theatres in one year: Everything to know about his journey

A 32-year-old man from Pennsylvania, Zach Swope has set a Guinness World Record for watching 777 movies in a year. As mentioned in the Guinness World Record's press release, Zach Swope is a self-proclaimed lover of films. He started his film journey on July 5, 2022, when he went to watch Steve Carrell’s movie Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Zach said he watched this number of films to spread awareness for autism and suicide prevention. He said that he was highly motivated by this because of these two causes.

"I am a suicide survivor and have lost people I care about to suicide. This was an amazing journey that I dedicated a year of my life to, and it was all for a good cause."

Swope also explained how he managed to watch 777 movies in a year. He explained that he watched three movies during the week, whereas, on the weekends, he would to watch movies all day. Swope said he watched fewer movies during the week because he also had a full-time job.

Pennsylvania man prioritized watching short-length movies so he could watch more movies in a day

Zach Swope, the Pennsylvania man, said he preferred watching short-length movies so he could watch more movies in a day. Other than this, he said that he used Regal Membership, and he got to watch movies for $22 per month with the membership.

Expand Tweet

In a week, Swope used to watch around 16 to 17 movies, depending on whether he took a break to mentally recharge. There were also strict rules for him as he was trying to set a record: he needed to watch the movie entirely, and he couldn't check his phone or fall asleep while watching the movie.

He was not even allowed to eat or drink while watching a movie and theatre employees monitored him to see if he was not breaking any of the mentioned rules.

The Pennsylvania man talked about his journey of setting the record.

"This was an amazing journey that I dedicated a year of my life to and it was all for a good cause. Who knows, maybe I’ll go back and try to break my own record?"

Regal Cinemas celebrated his achievement and made a donation of $7,777.77 to the American Federation for Suicide Prevention

The Pennsylvania man used to go to watch movies at Regal Cinemas. As he scripted the world record, the Regal Cinemas celebrated his achievement by making a donation of $7,777.77 to the American Federation for Suicide Prevention.

It was reported on the Guinness World Record press release that Zach completed this challenge while working a full-time job.

"He worked every weekday from 6:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., after which he would visit the cinema to watch up to three films, and on weekends he would watch more."

It was further mentioned that Zach's most-watched movie was Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. He watched this movie 47 times.