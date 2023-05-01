"Perfect together": Seeking Brother Husband fans get emotional seeing Tiger and Kenya's commitment ceremony

Seeking Brother Husband season 1 finale aired on TLC on Sunday, April 30, at 10 pm ET. The episode featured the much-awaited commitment ceremony of Tiger and Kenya, who is already married to Carl. The throuple are currently in a polyandrous relationship. Carl and Kenya have been married for the past 26 years and Tiger has been with them for 10 years.

They celebrated the ceremony in traditional African fashion and everyone was dressed in white. However, Kenya wore Tiger's wedding ring on her pinky finger instead of the third one.

Carl himself officiated the wedding. Kenya thanked him for accepting who she was and Tiger also praised him by saying that he would not be here without his leadership.

Tiger said that Kenya looked very radiant for the ceremony. In his vows, he stated that they should not be bound by the traditional rules of relationships. Kenya also praised Tiger for being a warrior and for committing his life to her. Kenya screamed out of happiness after the ceremony, yelling "double insurance."

Tiger added that he could not be happier as he now feels a part of the family. The couple went to Curaçao for their honeymoon.

Seeking Brother Husband fans got very emotional seeing the beautiful ceremony and said that they were "perfect" for each other.

They are perfect together...Love me some Carl too. Shhh! #SeekingBrotherHusband OH MY GOODNESS!!! KENYA LOOKS SO BEAUTIFUL...Yes, Tiger, from the heart is the best way...Of course Kenya's wording was spectacular to Carl. I JUST LOVE THOSE 3's LOVE! YAAAS!!!They are perfect together...Love me some Carl too. Shhh! #SeekingBrotherHusband OH MY GOODNESS!!! KENYA LOOKS SO BEAUTIFUL...Yes, Tiger, from the heart is the best way...Of course Kenya's wording was spectacular to Carl. I JUST LOVE THOSE 3's LOVE! YAAAS!!!They are perfect together...Love me some Carl too. Shhh! ☺️

Seeking Brother Husband fans are happy that Carl and Kenya's children have accepted Tiger

Carl and Kenya's three kids were also present at the ceremony and said that both Carl and Tiger were father figures for them. They helped decorate the venue and were happy to finally see Tiger become a part of the family.

Seeking Brother Husband fans were happy with the kids' involvement in the ceremony and were impressed with the commitment ceremony.

Kenya K Stevens, CEO @JujuMama #seekingbrotherhusband I think men are mind boggled currently but they should see this as an opportunity to tell the truth and embrace women’s truth. We all want both freedom and commitment I think men are mind boggled currently but they should see this as an opportunity to tell the truth and embrace women’s truth. We all want both freedom and commitment ❤️ #seekingbrotherhusband https://t.co/evF6NxlYFw

Shawna Dena’ @itsshawnababy Kenya is the true queen with her brother husbands lol #seekingbrotherhusband Kenya is the true queen with her brother husbands lol #seekingbrotherhusband

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🥰🥰🥰🥰🤵🏽‍♂️ 🏾‍♀️ So excited for Tiger and Kenya to get their ceremony!! #seekingbrotherhusband 🥰🥰🥰🥰🤵🏽‍♂️🏾‍♀️ So excited for Tiger and Kenya to get their ceremony!! #seekingbrotherhusband 👍🏾👍🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰🤵🏽‍♂️👰🏾‍♀️❤️❤️❤️❤️💕💕💞💞💘💘

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey Well Kenya's family will finally be complete and Tiger is getting what he has always wanted. Its a win win. #seekingbrotherhusband Well Kenya's family will finally be complete and Tiger is getting what he has always wanted. Its a win win. #seekingbrotherhusband

That Not Tania's Soulmate cute girl!♈ @BelleNoir80 It's nice to see how well Kenya and Carl's children get along with Tiger. It's a really nice dynamic and that they have developed their own relationship with Tiger. #seekingbrotherhusband It's nice to see how well Kenya and Carl's children get along with Tiger. It's a really nice dynamic and that they have developed their own relationship with Tiger. #seekingbrotherhusband

Kenya wanted to invite her third partner to her wedding

Kenya is currently looking for a third partner and that is why she wants to move to a bigger home with three bedrooms. She wanted to invite her date (who she was romantically involved with at the time) David to the commitment ceremony, but he had some work to do.

Kenya joked about having a ring on each finger, representing the number of partners everyone had.

She was initially a little concerned about the ceremony as no one from Carl and Tiger's family was going to accept the relationship. But she gave in and was seen dancing while walking down the aisle. According to TLC, Kenya is now dating two men and is still in search of husband number three.

TLC has not confirmed if Seeking Brother Husband will return for a second season. Fans can stream all the episodes of the first season on Discovery+ and TLC Go.

