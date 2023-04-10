"Poor unfortunate soul": Seeking Brother Husband fans want Mike to divorce Elisa

Episode 3 of Seeking Brother Husband aired on TLC on Sunday, April 9 at 10 pm ET. The show features various women trying to live a polyandrous lifestyle, which means they can have more than one partner or husband. One of the couples is Elisa and Mike who want to find another partner for the former. Elisa cheated on Mike once when they were dating and eventually realized that she wanted multiple partners.

In this week's episode, Mike spoke to his mother on a video call and invited her to LA, so that they can discuss why Elisa wants to date other men. Mike's mother knows about the big lifestyle change that the couple plan on making but is concerned that he is being pushed by Elisa into the decision.

She has a lot of concerns about the marriage and other partners. Mike has shared several times that he does not want Elisa to bring other men home and does not want to see them until things get serious.

Seeking Brother Husband fans did not think that Mike wanted to be in such a relationship and asked him to leave Elisa.

Seeking Brother Husband fans think Elisa forced Mike into this lifestyle

In the first two episodes of Seeking Brother Husband, Mike looked uncomfortable with Elisa going on dates and asked her not to use the second bedroom. Elisa thanked him for understanding her decision and for sticking by her. Fans felt that Mike was doing this just for his wife and that his mother was right. They asked him to leave her.

Era of Me @OD_OnNiecy Elisa is terrible. She just needs to be honest with herself and Mike and just get a divorce. Be single, live your life. Why drag this poor man along. #seekingbrotherhusband Elisa is terrible. She just needs to be honest with herself and Mike and just get a divorce. Be single, live your life. Why drag this poor man along. #seekingbrotherhusband

🍀Until Whenever🍀 @Spicenee Lies! All Elisa wants to get plowed by other men that is not Mike. #SeekingBrotherHusband Lies! All Elisa wants to get plowed by other men that is not Mike. #SeekingBrotherHusband

🍀Until Whenever🍀 @Spicenee #SeekingBrotherHusband Big husband Mike needs to hurry up and divorce Elisa so she can marry a Brazilian little husband and file a K1 visa for him Big husband Mike needs to hurry up and divorce Elisa so she can marry a Brazilian little husband and file a K1 visa for him 😂 #SeekingBrotherHusband

RJ @rj1975 @PrincessKnightD Elisa wants to play the entire football field regardless of her husband #seekingbrotherhusband @PrincessKnightD Elisa wants to play the entire football field regardless of her husband #seekingbrotherhusband

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey if I am not sure what is happening around me was a person. Its Mike. #seekingbrotherhusband if I am not sure what is happening around me was a person. Its Mike. #seekingbrotherhusband

Elisa's parents and best friend have been very open-minded about her being in a polyandrous marriage

Mike and Elisa have been married for four years. Their goal of coming on the show is to promote the idea that:

"Monogamy is great for some people but not for others."

Elisa once cheated on Mike with another man with whom she had a "really intense connection" and is now seeking multiple partners. Elisa's mother knew that she had always wanted a different form of lifestyle.

Her dad, however, was concerned that she would not be able to manage two partners. Elisa revealed her situation on her dating app profile and even included a picture of her wedding.

Elisa's best friend initially had a lot of questions and concerns about the big change. This also piqued her interest in the topic and felt that it would require a lot of "energy and conversations" for Elisa to manage two relationships since Mike wanted nothing to do with the second partner.

New episodes of Seeking Brother Husband air on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on Discovery+ and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

