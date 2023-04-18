Photographer deletes LE SSERAFIM’s solo photos after backlash from Sakura’s fans, netizens have mixed reactions

Professional photographer and art director Cho Gi-seok was heavily criticized for leaving out Sakura’s photo and uploading the rest of the LE SSERAFIM members’ photos on his Instagram. The backlash prompted him to delete all the other images from his profile. The fact that he deleted the photos has led to an intense debate among international and Korean netizens.

The reaction to the photographer not posting Sakura’s picture had already divided LE SSERAFIMs’s fandom. Several fans bombarded “Where’s Sakura?” under Cho’s Instagram posts. This was already considered a severe response by some in their own fandom, but others were adamant on knowing the reason behind it.

FEARNOTs in general, the group’s fandom, got caught in the middle of this tussle. Korean netizens on the online forum, theqoo, commented that the fans, especially Sakura’s fans, were “always the ones acting up.”

Korean netizens' comments on the photographer's controversy (Image via pannchoa)

LE SSERAFIM’s fans defend themselves from being attacked about asking “Where’s Sakura?” under a professional photographer’s post

The only post that got 1M likes from le sserafim official insta from Bloody Rose concept is this Sakura..but it sounds funny, nope..it looks weird that the photographer didn't included this photo which gained the most likes on lsrfm official insta..anyway he deleted alrdy🫥..GN

LE SSERAFIM's upcoming comeback garnered a lot of attention the moment the group released their first set of concept teasers titled "BLOODY ROSE" for the album UNFORGIVEN on April 11, 2023. The artistic images left many fans dazed and awestruck as they gushed over it for hours.

Cho Gi-seok, a popular art director and photographer, uploaded the solo concept teasers of the ANTIFRAGILE singers on his Instagram account. The issue arose when fans noticed that he did not post Sakura’s picture.

Fans began speculating about the reasons behind the photographer’s decision to not include photos of the Japanese member. Simultaneously, some fans started bombarding “Where is Sakura?” and other similar comments under the photographer’s post. Cho then deleted the photos without making any statement about the issue.

joe #UNFORGIVEN



Link to the Instagram post: twitter.com/elsserafim/sta… joe #UNFORGIVEN @elsserafim



cho giseok instagram update with unforgiven bloody rose concept photos

Screenshot of fans asking about Sakura's whereabouts under photographer Cho Gi-seok's now-deleted Instagram post (Image via pannchoa)

The reactions varied, as some believed that it was up to the art director to post pictures that he liked, because he would focus on art, not on the idol. However, others believed that he intentionally left out one member and could have easily added her.

Please no, he is a photographer, not a fan. He chose photos he likes more, not the subject.

eternitysky @eternitysky2 @_Plskn

Imo it was cool that he posted at all. Out of all his kpop work, I think source used this cho giseok's craft most effectively, which is probs why he wanted to post. + it would have been good exposure for the fimmies to an audience that may not get exposure to them otherwise

Alfi @1004_YoonLovers



Umm for people who says that it's not a big deal. That her fans should 'get over it' It's not a big deal too, to just add her picture in there. It wasn't that hard to fix his 'mistake'. Why was he being so stubborn? Do not promote if he can't just being fair and making such-

The issue didn’t die down but continued to be talked about in the FEARNOT fandom. Fans mentioned that they were not at fault for wanting to protect the five-member group.

nobody was being rude or "attacking" him. they were asking where sakura was bc she was the only one who wasn't posted. asking for one of the members to be respected and treated equally isn't wrong.

All fans did was ask him nicely Where's Kkura's solo shot. If u ask me I'd say it's unprofessional of him to delete the post and not repost it with Kkura's solo shot. I mean if he was professional enough, why'd he delete the post just cause fans asked about their fav's solo pic

i can really feel that we are also entering our unforgiven era

Asking "where is sakura ?" Is it ATTACK ???

LE SSERAFIM’s UNFORGIVEN continues to garner attention as it surpasses one million stock pre-orders

As one of the hottest rookie groups at the moment, LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming album, UNFORGIVEN, raised much anticipation from the very start. The release of the concept photos heightened fans' curiosity as well.

On April 11, 2023, YG PLUS, an album distributor, officially announced that the five-member group had surpassed 1.03 million stock pre-orders for UNFORGIVEN in the first week. This was more than double the increase from the group’s last release, mini-album ANTIFRAGILE. The mini-album only achieved 400,000 pre-orders in the first seven days.

KOREAN SALES



#LE_SSERAFIM has surpassed 1.03 million pre-orders for their 1st Full Album <UNFORGIVEN> in just 7 days as of April 10th, to be released on May 1st. Moreover, the 2nd Mini Album <ANTIFRAGILE> achieved a total of 620,000 pre-orders that lasted for about a month

Stock pre-orders are the amount of album stocks that are produced before the release of the album. This number is determined via several factors, including the market demand and the actual number of albums pre-ordered by fans.

LE SSERAFIM’s UNFORGIVEN will be released on May 1 at 6 pm KST.

