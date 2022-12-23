Picture of Salt Bae without sunglasses goes viral amid Messi drama

Salt Bae, the chef who got famous for his unique Instagram posts, has come under the limelight again after the debacle at the FIFA World Cup final, during the awards ceremony. Following that, recent images of him without his signature glasses have been making the rounds on the internet.

Born Nusret Gökçe, the chef has come under hot waters after he was seen asking football legend Messi for a selfie following the 2022 World Cup finale. Despite Messi refusing his advances, the chef was persistent until the Argentinian footballer reluctantly let him take a picture with him.

The Instagram chef has been facing a lot of heat since the FIFA World Cup (Image via Instagram/@nusr_et)

The chef is known for his caricatured actions as he prepares and seasons meat in his restaurant. He is nearly always seen wearing a tight white t-shirt, slicked-back hair, and steampunk glasses. During the World Cup as well, he was seen wearing a deep gray suit and donning sunglasses.

Netizens react as Salt Bae is seen without his signature sunglasses for the first time

After the FIFA World Cup final, images of Salt Bae without his signature sunglasses have been making the rounds, leaving the internet quite bemused. Many netizens took to Twitter to say that they'd never seen him without his sunglasses before.

The chef reportedly wears the glasses mostly because of his droopy left eye. The lazy eye is a common feature in many people, but the Instagrammer had found a way to mask it up until recently.

However, it is important to note that the chef himself has not spoken about this before, so the theory might not be true. It could just be that the steampunk glasses are a part of this character that he has built and subsequently become famous for.

Some netizens have been thirsting after the images, while others seem confused and seemed to have been caught off guard.

🌸 @chavrashe if i saw salt bae on the street without sunglasses i wouldn’t even recognize him if i saw salt bae on the street without sunglasses i wouldn’t even recognize him

Arvin @arvs_dc I'm not kidding, the wedding singer from a while ago looked like Salt Bae without the sunglasses. I'm not kidding, the wedding singer from a while ago looked like Salt Bae without the sunglasses.

Edwin Azurin Jr. @edwinazurinjr me: *gets in bed at 1 am in an attempt to sleep early and be chill*



*me in bed at 2:35 am wondering what does salt bae look like without sunglasses because he looks like he can get it salt zaddy ok* me: *gets in bed at 1 am in an attempt to sleep early and be chill**me in bed at 2:35 am wondering what does salt bae look like without sunglasses because he looks like he can get it salt zaddy ok*

Crafty Glass @craftyglassldn I’ve just seen Salt Bae without the sunglasses and it was quite shocking!!! I’ve just seen Salt Bae without the sunglasses and it was quite shocking!!!

Chef Salt Bae under fire for behavior after FIFA World Cup final

Salt Bae, the Turkish-born Instagrammer and restauranteur, has been amid a minor scandal for his behavior during the presentation ceremony which followed the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After Argentina beat France by 4-2 on penalties, players went around the field congratulating each other.

The famous chef made his way onto the turf and began persistently seeking out the winning team's players for pictures. When Nusret caught up with Messi, the football legend politely turned him down as he was busy seeking out his teammates to congratulate them.

Despite that, the chef kept asking Messi as he brushed him off several times before finally relenting. Furthermore, he was seen taking photographs with the trophy while several bemused Argentinian players looked on. The fact that he stirred the trophy stirred controversy as many consider it an honor for only a select few individuals who have earned it.

FIFA has mentioned that they will be investigating how unauthorized individuals gained access to the pitch and said "appropriate actions will be taken" against Salt Bae regarding the same.

