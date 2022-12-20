"Oof That was a violation": Video of Salt Bae getting ignored by Lionel Messi sparks hilarious reactions

A video showing Salt Bae getting the cold shoulder from Messi as he desperately tried to take a selfie with the Argentina Captain after the FIFA finals has now surfaced on social media, leaving football fans in a frenzy. The Paris-Saint Germain star led his national team to victory on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against France.

The footage that went viral shows the Turkish Chef Nusret Gökçe, better known for his online persona Salt Bae, approaching Messi after the World Cup to try and shake his hand. The celebrity chef even pulled the professional footballer's shoulder in an attempt to get his attention while the latter avoided him.

Hardcore football fans were taken aback by the chef pestering the Argentinian player. Many took to social media to share their ire with the most hilarious responses. Here's one:

Image showing a response to the Salt Bae incident (Image via Instagram/ @aditiyadua15)

"Who on earth decided to invite salt Bae on the pitch": Netizens slam the chef after he pesters Messi

Football enthusiasts were upset with the chef after he bothered the Argentinian captain and asked for him (Salt Bae) to be "canceled." Others pointed out that he "disrespected" the World Cup rules, adding that him touching the trophy was "outrageous." Many netizens were left questioning why he was even allowed on the pitch.

One Twitterati stated in a sarcastic post:

"Why Saltbae out here acting like he won the World Cup?"

Viraj Persad @VSP710 Why saltbae out here acting like he won the World Cup 🤣 Why saltbae out here acting like he won the World Cup 🤣

Here are some other reactions seen on the micro-blogging platform:

… @_199KhanIm @sportbible All I want to know is who on earth decided to invite salt Bae onto the pitch to hang out with World Cup winners. @sportbible All I want to know is who on earth decided to invite salt Bae onto the pitch to hang out with World Cup winners. https://t.co/t3G1TCceUp

Size Chad @SizeChad Can we all agree to cancel Salt Bæ? Why is he trying to get pictures w Messi on the field after the World Cup? His restaurants are 0/10 Can we all agree to cancel Salt Bæ? Why is he trying to get pictures w Messi on the field after the World Cup? His restaurants are 0/10

Ray Langa @RayLangs and looks like you can do whatever you want . #saltbae #FIFAWorldCup This is a joke and utterly disrespects the @FIFAWorldCup trophy and those that have won it. 🙄🙄🙄. Have enoughand looks like you can do whatever you want This is a joke and utterly disrespects the @FIFAWorldCup trophy and those that have won it. 🙄🙄🙄. Have enough 💰 and looks like you can do whatever you want 😏. #saltbae #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/IlB55sTYCg

Zaharadeen Hamdana @ZM_Hamdana FIFA should ban salt bae from attending its competitions. His conduct was outrageous. No one should hold the World Cup except the winners. FIFA should ban salt bae from attending its competitions. His conduct was outrageous. No one should hold the World Cup except the winners.

Sacha Pisani @Sachk0 Messi had absolutely no time for Salt Bae after winning the World Cup.



Zero f****! Love it.



Messi had absolutely no time for Salt Bae after winning the World Cup.Zero f****! Love it.https://t.co/bMh4c9yOom

Some internet users responded with hilarious and sarcastic comments. One summarized the whole incident as follows:

"Messi was like "who dis"!?"

Image showing a humorous response to Salt Bae's actions (Image via Instagram/ @pym.r.h)

Image showing a humorous response to Salt Bae's actions (Image via Instagram/ @rogierbak)

Image showing a humorous response to Salt Bae's actions (Image via Instagram/ @tmpamps)

Image showing a humorous response to Salt Bae's actions (Image via Instagram/ @sunsetcos)

Image showing a humorous response to Salt Bae's actions (Image via Instagram/ @markmejia805)

What Salt Bae did post the World Cup finals

Tugging at the Argentinian captain's arm was not the only reason fans were upset with the Turkish chef.

Gökçe was also seen with Messi's teammate, Angel Di Maria, posing for a photo while both held the trophy. What's more, the chef repeatedly clinked the trophy with his silver ring while an amused Di Maria watched.

In other photos, he is seen kissing the trophy or making his signature hand gesture with it. He was also pictured biting the World Cup gold medal.

Meanwhile, FIFA rules only allow select individuals like former winners and heads of state to touch the trophy.

The Turkish chef eventually also managed to get a photo with Messi. Furthermore, he was pictured with various Albiceleste players like Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Otamendi, Paulo Dybala, and Alexis Mac Allister, to name a few.

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae is a chef, influencer, and restaurateur. He went internet famous in January 2017 after his peculiar technique of preparing and seasoning meat went viral.

He was dubbed "Salt Bae" due to his unconventional way of sprinkling salt, dropping it from his fingertips onto his forearms, which then falls into the dish. He has over 49 million followers on his social media platforms.

Poll : 0 votes