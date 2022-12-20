"Oof That was a violation": Video of Salt Bae getting ignored by Lionel Messi sparks hilarious reactions

A video showing Salt Bae getting the cold shoulder from Messi as he desperately tried to take a selfie with the Argentina Captain after the FIFA finals has now surfaced on social media, leaving football fans in a frenzy. The Paris-Saint Germain star led his national team to victory on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against France.
The footage that went viral shows the Turkish Chef Nusret Gökçe, better known for his online persona Salt Bae, approaching Messi after the World Cup to try and shake his hand. The celebrity chef even pulled the professional footballer's shoulder in an attempt to get his attention while the latter avoided him.
Hardcore football fans were taken aback by the chef pestering the Argentinian player. Many took to social media to share their ire with the most hilarious responses. Here's one:
"Who on earth decided to invite salt Bae on the pitch": Netizens slam the chef after he pesters Messi
Football enthusiasts were upset with the chef after he bothered the Argentinian captain and asked for him (Salt Bae) to be "canceled." Others pointed out that he "disrespected" the World Cup rules, adding that him touching the trophy was "outrageous." Many netizens were left questioning why he was even allowed on the pitch.
One Twitterati stated in a sarcastic post:
"Why Saltbae out here acting like he won the World Cup?"
Here are some other reactions seen on the micro-blogging platform:
Some internet users responded with hilarious and sarcastic comments. One summarized the whole incident as follows:
"Messi was like "who dis"!?"
What Salt Bae did post the World Cup finals
Tugging at the Argentinian captain's arm was not the only reason fans were upset with the Turkish chef.
Gökçe was also seen with Messi's teammate, Angel Di Maria, posing for a photo while both held the trophy. What's more, the chef repeatedly clinked the trophy with his silver ring while an amused Di Maria watched.
In other photos, he is seen kissing the trophy or making his signature hand gesture with it. He was also pictured biting the World Cup gold medal.
Meanwhile, FIFA rules only allow select individuals like former winners and heads of state to touch the trophy.
The Turkish chef eventually also managed to get a photo with Messi. Furthermore, he was pictured with various Albiceleste players like Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Otamendi, Paulo Dybala, and Alexis Mac Allister, to name a few.
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae is a chef, influencer, and restaurateur. He went internet famous in January 2017 after his peculiar technique of preparing and seasoning meat went viral.
He was dubbed "Salt Bae" due to his unconventional way of sprinkling salt, dropping it from his fingertips onto his forearms, which then falls into the dish. He has over 49 million followers on his social media platforms.