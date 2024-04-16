"Please look forward to it": G-Dragon's agency releases official statement confirming solo comeback in second half of 2024

South Korean rapper and singer G-Dragon's agency, Galaxy Corporation, released a statement on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, confirming rumors of his solo comeback. The agency revealed that the idol would return with his solo album, which is slated for release sometime in the second half of 2024.

"G-Dragon is diligently preparing a new album for a comeback in the second half of the year. Please look forward to it," the statement read.

Several Korean news media outlets released articles expressing that the idol might return to the industry after a long time with a solo album. However, since the news wasn't released by an official source, fans were awaiting confirmation from either G-Dragon or his agency. After the agency finally addressed and confirmed the rumors on Tuesday, fans began celebrating the news.

G-Dragon's agency Galaxy Corporation confirms his solo comeback in the second half of 2024

Before Galaxy Corporation made an official announcement about the idol's comeback, Korean news media outlet News1 released a statement about the same. The outlet reported that G-Dragon's agency reportedly announced that he will release his solo album in the second half of the year. The idol will also be planning activities outside Korea to promote the album. Galaxy Corporation told News1 about its recent global expansion.

The entertainment agency established a franchise in Japan to recruit artists in the country and create a portal to manage the Japanese promotional schedules of their existing artists. While the franchise has not fully opened up for functioning, the establishment will be kickstarting with its promotions for G-Dragon's in Japan.

News1 reported Galaxy Corporations stating that the idol will "carry out global activities" after he makes a comeback in the latter half of 2024.

"G-Dragon is scheduled to make a comeback in the second half of this year. After his comeback, he will carry out global activities. Among them, activities in Japan are also planned. Galaxy Corporation's Japanese branch was established in September of last year before the idol was recruited. Of course, this branch will help the idol's activities in Japan in the future," the agency stated.

The global activities might include a world tour, a few concerts, and a grand performance at The Vegas Sphere as a finale for the tour, which is expected to roll out in 2025.

Fans were elated about the announcement, but they were still awaiting an official statement release from the agency itself. Therefore, following the official confirmation on Tuesday, fans kickstarted celebrations of the soloist's return to the industry after a long time.

G-Dragon as a K-pop soloist

Kwon Ji-yong, popularly known as G-Dragon, debuted under YG Entertainment along with fellow BIGBANG members in 2006. Throughout his career, both as a group member and a soloist, he established himself as a South Korean rapper and even earned the title, of King of K-pop. The idol has released several solo albums that fans couldn't get enough of.

Some of his outstanding albums include COUP D'ETAT, Heartbreaker, and Shine A Light, etc. However, since 2017 the idol has not rolled a solo album, leaving fans yearning for new music from the idol. In 2023, the idol announced that he's been diligently preparing for a solo comeback. However, fans weren't able to fully celebrate the news since they were unsure about its release estimate.

This was due to the idol's departure from YG Entertainment. However, his plans for a solo comeback continued to unfold regardless of the shift in agencies. In December 2023, the idol officially signed his contract with Galaxy Corporation, and the idol is scheduled to release his first solo album after almost seven years in the latter half of 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback