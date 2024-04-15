EXO announces plans for album release and world tour when Kai & Sehun return from military at their fan meeting 'One'

On April 14, the K-pop group EXO revealed their plans for an album release and a world tour at their fan meeting titled 'One.' The album will be released following the discharge of members Kai and Sehun from their military service.

The fan meeting 'One', was held at Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, twice at 2 pm and 7 pm, respectively. In the fan meeting, the leader of the group Suho stated while interacting with fans on the stage:

"This year, before winter passes, we'll bring new music and stages with the members. As soon as Kai and Sehun come back, we'll be sure to bring a new album and world tour."

EXO created a buzz on the internet following their plans for the new album release and a world tour

EXO held their exclusive fan meeting on April 14, 2024, to commemorate the 12th anniversary of their debut at the arena fully occupied by fans who kept cheering for the six members throughout the event. The six members, Suho, Xiumin, Chen, Chanyeol, Baekhyun, and D.O., attended the event, delivered memorable performances, and interacted with fans.

Meanwhile, Kai and Sehun were absent from the fan meeting due to their mandatory military service. While Kai enlisted for his duty on May 11, 2023, Sehun commenced his service on December 21, 2023.

The fandom was excited to see the six members gathered together after a long time amidst their hectic individual schedules. The group members stated at the fan meeting that they were glad to celebrate their 12th anniversary together and the silver waves that EXO-L created many times.

EXO stated that the synergy felt good when the members gathered together and revealed their upcoming plans at the meeting. They commented, as translated by X user @EXOnaverTrans:

"We are happy to be able to celebrate our 12th anniversary together, and we are happy to see the silver waves that EXO-L creates for the first time in a long time."

The members further continued,

"Although the members are doing well in their solo activities, EXO’s synergy is really good when we come together like this. We are continuously planning our next plans, and we will come back with new music and performances, so please look forward to it. Let’s love unlimitedly!”

The leader of the group Suho confirmed that they would proceed on a world tour following the discharge of Kai and Sehun from their mandatory military service on February 10, 2025, and September 20, 2025, respectively.

EXO also hinted that they would release music together in the winter of 2024, followed by some group activities for the promotional schedule of the upcoming album.

The fans took to social media as soon as the news broke out. They shared several snippets expressing their desire to attend the world tour soon and expected an EXO's winter album in 2024. The fandom is excited about their possible comeback and is determined to save up money for the world tour in 2025.

Meanwhile, the group's fan meeting 'ONE' was broadcast live through platforms, including Beyond, Weverse Live, and LAN Cable, in over 103 regions showcasing the worldwide influence of the group. The locations include Mexico, Japan, the United States, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, the Phillippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and others.

The group performed a series of songs from their setlist, including Hear Me Out, XOXO, Universe, Peter Pan, First Snow, Obsession, Tempo, Ko Ko Bop, Monster, Gravity, Your Gesture, Forever, Gravity, Cream Soda, Butterfly Effect, Forever, 3.6.5 and others.

The fans at the meeting continued to cheer the group members with thoughtful gestures. They were dressed in light blue dress code, waved their lighsticks, and encouraged the members with cheers. The group also delivered an emotional encore performance on I Will Protect You to showcase their gratitude to fans.

In recent news, the group released their seventh album, Exist, on July 10, 2023, through SM Entertainment. It was the first album by the group to be promoted as a seven-member group as Kai had enlisted for his mandatory military service. However, the album consists of vocal performances from eight members, including him. It featured nine tracks such as Cream Soda, Regrets It, Hear Me Out, Private Party, Cinderella, No Makeup, Love Fool, Another Day, and Let Me In.

EXO-Ls are excited about the new album and the world tour and are eagerly awaiting the return of Kai and Sehun from their mandatory military service.