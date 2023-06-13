“PLS MY WORLDS COLLIDING”: Fans go gaga over SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan meeting Kento Yamazaki and serving visuals at the Saint Laurent Berlin show

On June 13, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan attended the Saint Laurent show in Berlin as part of Paris Fashion Week and stunned fans with his outfit. As much as they loved the artist's ensemble, fans were also quite intrigued by his encounter with Alice in Borderland star Kento Yamazaki. Clips and photos of the duo’s meet-up went viral on Twitter as fans gushed over the artists’ looks and outfits.

The K-pop idol also went viral on the internet a day ago for his simplistic black-on-black outfit and wavy hair look at the Incheon International Airport. His transformation for the luxury brand’s 2024 menswear show in Berlin had fans enchanted as thousands of tweets praised the idol’s beauty.

hannie ☻ @minghaocheol_ jeonghan w kento yamazaki PLS MY WORLDS COLLIDING jeonghan w kento yamazaki PLS MY WORLDS COLLIDING https://t.co/G5WoD28g1C

Fans especially loved the interaction between Jeonghan and the popular Japanese actor, Kento Yamazaki. They were presented with multiple videos and photos of the duo’s interactions, which made fans comment on how they unexpectedly received the best of both worlds.

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan stuns fans with his beauty and interaction with Kento Yamazaki at the Paris Fashion Show in Berlin

하니행뵹 @flamehanie KENTO YAMAZAKI WITH JEONGHAN HELPPPPPP AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA KENTO YAMAZAKI WITH JEONGHAN HELPPPPPP AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/dMeKKjswYr

Ever since SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan became the brand ambassador for the luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent, fans have had the opportunity of seeing the 27-year-old artist all dressed up in multiple chic outfits at famous fashion shows.

At the latest fashion show, the Saint Laurent Show in Berlin on June 13, the SEVENTEEN member wore an elegant, chic black and white outfit with a little white flower on his coat. He also wore black pumps, elevating his overall look. Fans called him “flawless” and “gorgeous” aside from bombarding many more compliments on the internet.

🐩 @feathanie ‍ 🖤



#JEONGHANxYSLBERLIN

#생로랑하면_윤정한이다 @YSL looking this flawless and dropdead gorgeous on getty images is insane. ladies n gents jeonghan has done it again looking this flawless and dropdead gorgeous on getty images is insane. ladies n gents jeonghan has done it again 😵‍💫🖤#JEONGHANxYSLBERLIN#생로랑하면_윤정한이다 @YSL https://t.co/oqKWDpyUHi

However, the scene stealer was Jeonghan’s interactions with Kento Yamazaki. The K-pop idol posted photos of himself with the Japanese actor on his Instagram story while other popular people posted the duo’s photos as well. For K-pop fans, the duo became the main event as the interaction seemed sudden and unexpected.

Considering the global popularity of Alice in Borderland and Kento Yamazaki along with SEVENTEEN’s worldwide prominence, fans commented on their two worlds colliding.

auv𖧷◜아웅이໒꒱· ﾟ @hime1004_ 🥺 seems like they talked about seventeen concert hoho did jeonghan just invited THE yamazaki kento to seventeen's concert using japanese??!! seems like they talked about seventeen concert hoho did jeonghan just invited THE yamazaki kento to seventeen's concert using japanese??!!😭😭🥺 https://t.co/1cyKTFcPU4

hannie ☻ @minghaocheol_ LIKE ARE WE SEEING THISSJWJDJDJ jeonghan w kento LIKE ARE WE SEEING THISSJWJDJDJ jeonghan w kento 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/G5WoD28g1C

hoshi @horangdans KENTO WITH JEONGHAN WORLD STOP KENTO WITH JEONGHAN WORLD STOP https://t.co/7dud5zF50x

Meanwhile, K-pop fans found another “insanely powerful” photo that left many stunned. The picture in question included NCT’s Ten, GOT7’s Mark, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan, Kento Yamazaki (Alice in Borderland), and Kitty Chicha (Nanno). It was a black-and-white picture featuring popular K-pop stars, a Japanese actor, and a Thai actor.

Many praised the fashion event for bringing the most unexpected people together for the show and even asked themselves if they were “dreaming."

dino's eurydice. @loveurydicee 🤍🖤 i think the word "insanely powerful" will not be enough to describe this photo because wtaf we actually got THE ten lee, mark tuan, yoon jeonghan, kento yamazaki, and THE kitty chicha in one photo. THANK YOU YSL🤍🖤 i think the word "insanely powerful" will not be enough to describe this photo because wtaf we actually got THE ten lee, mark tuan, yoon jeonghan, kento yamazaki, and THE kitty chicha in one photo. THANK YOU YSL 😭🤍🖤 https://t.co/nMGbghW22d

sara💟JUN DAY @ye0sunx like ten, mark, jeonghan, kento and kitty??? am i dreaming like ten, mark, jeonghan, kento and kitty??? am i dreaming https://t.co/ALnSKU2YWF

hannie ☻ @minghaocheol_ this is a crazy photo WDYM WE GOT JEONGHAN TEN MARK KENTO AND KITTY IN ONE PHOTO?!!?!!! this is a crazy photo WDYM WE GOT JEONGHAN TEN MARK KENTO AND KITTY IN ONE PHOTO?!!?!!! https://t.co/W9zKZyYRXs

In other news, SEVENTEEN recently made an explosive comeback with their double title track album, FML. The album created an impressive pre-order record (which was later broken by Stray Kids’ 5-STAR) but eventually became the best-selling album in K-pop history by selling 5.24 million copies, as per Circle Chart’s data.

