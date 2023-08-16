"Pre planned and inside information": Unforgiving Flames Hawaii book on Amazon intensifies Maui conspiracy 

The Maui wildfire has been in the headlines ever since the fires started on August 8, 2023. While the government and experts claimed that they were due to dry conditions and the grass flaming up, many conspiracy theories and rumors started circulating on social media, and several netizens shared their own theory as to why the Maui fires might have started.

Many people believe that the wildfire might have been caused due to an energy weapon, while another set of public believed that the land was intentionally set on fire by real estate giants, who want to become the owners of the land. However, what shook the world even more, was the release of many books just after the wildfires began, that discussed the reasons why the Maui fires took place.

Among the many books that deal with the same, one has been written by Jeff D. Noble and titled Unforgiving Flames: The Hawaiian Wildfires of 2023. The book talks about wildfires and highlights the possible reasons. However, the release of this book has stirred up and intensified matters as many social media users are stunned about how authors have released books within just two days of the wildfires.

With many social media users alleging that all of it has been “pre-planned,” others are speculating that the books were pre-written and authors had access to some “inside information.” As a Twitter user, @lenagjonaj shared the screenshots of the books released immediately after the Maui fires, a user commented and remarked that its publication could only be possible if the incident was "pre-planned."

Social media users bewildered as another author releases a book on Hawaiian wildfires. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as another book on Maui fires makes way on the internet

As Jeff D. Noble’s book, Unforgiving Flames: The Hawaiian Wildfires of 2023, became available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, social media users were shocked, as many were bewildered thinking about how the authors released the book immediately after the fires started. The author described the book as:

""Unforgiving Flames" is a rallying call to readers around the world. Join us in honoring the resilience of the Hawaiian people by contributing to disaster relief efforts and supporting environmental conservation initiatives. Let their story be a beacon of hope that reminds us of the incredible strength that lies within humanity when we come together for a greater purpose.”

As multiple Twitter users, like @lenagjonaj, talked about the book on social media, here is how the netizens reacted:

The book is currently listed as a #1 New Release on Amazon and is also available in a Kindle version. Talking about the Maui fires, the government is investigating deeply into the matter. However, the internet remains divided as many people feel that the authors knew about the fires beforehand, while others simply stated that the content might have been generated by an AI tool.