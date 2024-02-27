"Prison is too good for her": Netizens express shock as Ohio mom pleads guilty to murder of 16-month-old toddler

Ohio mom Kristel Candelario, 31, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and child endangerment. As per court records, it was after allegedly leaving her 16-month-old daughter home alone for a week while she went on vacation.

According to Cleveland Police, medics pronounced the child dead on June 16, 2023, when Kristel found her daughter Jailyn unresponsive. Per the affidavit, the Ohio mom told the investigators that she left Jailyn "at home, all alone, and unattended" while she toured Michigan and Puerto Rico. Her daughter was found to be "extremely dehydrated" after she returned home.

After @CollinRugg posted the news of the Ohio mom's arrest on X, netizens took to the comment section and expressed their reactions.

As reported by KDKA News, according to an autopsy done by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, Jailyn died of starvation and severe dehydration.

As per the authorities, Jailyn's playpen was allegedly filled with "soiled blankets and a bottom liner, saturated with urine and feces."

Prosecutor Michael C O'Malley told KDKA News,

"This case is one of those truly unimaginable cases that will stick with me for many years to come. As prosecutors, it is our job to represent the victims and today we spoke on behalf of 16-month-old Jailyn - who is no longer with us - due to the selfish decisions her mother made. This conviction today, is the first step towards justice for Jailyn."

After news of her death was announced, neighbors told WKYC that they had earlier taken care of Jailyn. They also added that they would have done the same if Candelario had asked them to do so instead of allegedly leaving her home alone.

"This is so disgusting and sick," say netizens about Ohio mom

After the news of Jailyn's death went viral online, people took to @ColinRugg's post to comment on their reaction. While many were horrified and claimed that a death sentence would fit the Ohio mom better, others pointed out that couples trying for a kid after dealing with infertility would have welcomed the child better.

Some also questioned the neighbors and wondered if they had heard the child cry and could have rushed to help the child.

Kristel pleaded guilty last week to aggravated murder and child endangerment. As part of a plea deal, the Cuyahoga County prosecutors have dismissed two murder counts and a felonious assault charge. While talking to Cleveland 19, Candelario's Defense Attorney, Derek Smith, said,

"Unfortunately, there is a mental health issue to this case."

Smith also revealed that Candelario used to rely heavily on her parents to help her look after children.

Candelario will begin her prison sentence on March 18, 2024.