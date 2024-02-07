"Proud is an understatement”: Fans react to Korean vocal experts praising BTS’ Jungkook for his song ‘Standing Next to You’

Recently, BTS' Jungkook found himself at the center of attention in a professionally written article for Sports Korea, a local news outlet. The piece shed light on his journey towards his solo debut album, GOLDEN, offering a fresh perspective on his accomplishments.

On February 6, 2024, reporter Cho Sung-jin published an article featuring insights from various Korean vocal experts who dissected the details of Jungkook's album, particularly focusing on the title track, Standing Next to You.

Their analysis approached the young singer's work with a sense of professionalism, drawing observations on different aspects of the song. Despite their diverse viewpoints, there was a unanimous consensus among these experts that the singer is an exceptional artist of the modern era.

Their praise for the BTS star resonated deeply with fans, who felt honored by the recognition from renowned experts. It was yet another moment for fans to swell with pride for their beloved singer.

Vocal experts analyze Jungkook's prowess through Standing Next to You

Cho Sung-jin, a reporter for Sports Korea (native name: Sports Hankook), reflected on BTS' Jungkook's first solo album, GOLDEN, released last November. He covered the opinions of an array of vocal experts about the BTS maknae and compiled them all in the form of an article.

His track Standing Next to You has shattered multiple records, including surpassing 300 million streams on the world's largest music streaming platform, Spotify, being selected as one of the "Best Songs of 2023" by the LA Times, and charting on the "Billboard 200 chart" for 13 consecutive weeks, setting a new record for K-pop soloists.

Multiple Korean vocal specialists or experts took the opportunity to speak up about Jungkook's GOLDEN, particularly the title track Standing Next to You, and used a lot of creative adjectives and references to describe his work.

Collectively, according to the experts, among the members of BTS, Jungkook stands out as a "practice bug" known for his relentless pursuit of perfection, even among industry insiders.

The opulence of GOLDEN, particularly the flawless quality of Standing Next to You, is a symbol of the idol's dedication. Already established as a solo musician and vocalist, he has confidently ascended to a world-class level alongside renowned superstars.

Upon listening to Standing Next to You for the first time, vocal expert Park Sun-joo confessed that she found the BTS star reminiscent of Michael Jackson.

It was attributed to Jungkook's technical knowledge and heightened sensitivity, which have been elevated to a deeper and more sophisticated level with time. She commended his perfect blending of guitar playing and singing, noting his seamless integration of the two.

She also dubbed the song "half breath, half voice." According to her, details have played a huge role in enhancing the song's vibrancy. Despite being of Asian descent, she praised the BTS maknae's voice, which she deemed to resemble that of a black artist.

The bass play at the beginning of the song immediately captured her attention. Though different in genre, it evoked memories of fantastic bass lines from songs such as Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now, a personal favorite of Park Sun-joo.

Bassist Choi In-sung further added to this conversation, saying:

"I was surprised to hear 'Standing Next to You' and the bass was so cool. It is so impressive in its bass groove and line and it's like the mix work is almost done for the bassist."

Vocal trainer Jang Hyo-jin commented on the BTS star's singing in Standing Next to You, noting his transition from falsetto to a style reminiscent of Na Yoon-kwon (a Korean ballad singer). She highlighted his progress and expected even more advanced sounds in the future.

Composer and producer Cho Joon-young lauded the singer's ability to stand out alongside phenomenal artists like Usher. He praised his exceptional breath control and predicted his ascent to the ranks of legendary singers.

“Jungkook is now reaching the level where legendary singers like Charlie Puth are. I've never had such a feeling for Korean singers."

Fans express pride over Jungkook's vocal analysis

This appreciation from industry professionals resonated well with all the fans who took the time to express their pride as well.

Through Standing Next to You, Jungkook has undoubtedly made his mark, garnering praise from industry experts for his talent and dedication to his craft.