"Putin is really dead?": Speculation around Russian president's death grows amid claims New Year’s address was AI-generated

Vladimir Putin's death rumors have started spreading again after it was reportedly revealed that his video message on the occasion of New Year was delivered via his computer-generated form. The rumors previously came out in November 2023, and Ukrainian military intelligence claimed at the time that the Kremlin used the news to "gauge" Russian reactions, as per Business Insider.

Daily Star said the latest rumors came out due to Vladimir's appearance in the video. Multiple personalities mentioned certain portions in the video, proving that a CGI version of the President of Russia was appearing in front of people.

Igor Sushko, the activist for Wind of Change Research Group, initially made the claims by pointing towards Vladimir's tie and that it was released in a 360p format this time instead of real HD format. He said:

"It will certainly add to domestic rumors of something being wrong with real Putin, including unverified claims that real Putin died and that his double is ill."

While the rumors of Vladimir's death started spreading everywhere and everyone saw his message, netizens shared their reactions, with one of them questioning if Vladimir was dead or alive.

Vladimir Putin's death rumors lead to multiple reactions on social media platforms

The news led to a lot of concern among the public, and netizens took to the comments section of Igor Sushko's post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to react to the same:

There were doubts regarding Vladimir's appearance on the New Year message video and people claimed that he looked different compared to how he appears in real life, as per Newsweek. However, Putin's representatives have yet to respond to the matter and there is no proper evidence to prove that Putin's CGI was used in the video.

Vladimir's message was also aired on television, where he said that Russians have proved that they can "solve the most difficult problems" and no one can separate them. He further stated:

"We are united in our thoughts, in work and in battle, on weekdays and holidays, showing the most important traits of the Russian people – solidarity, mercy, fortitude."

According to BBC, Vladimir called the soldiers the real heroes and mentioned other problems in the speech, including economic issues.

Rumors about Vladimir Putin's health issues and death have increased since 2022

There have been multiple reports regarding the former intelligence officer's health problems and death rumors for a long time. Back in October 2023, there were rumors that he had a heart attack, which was spread through a Telegram channel, General SVR. He was reportedly revived inside his house, as per Times Now.

A spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, responded by saying that the heart attack rumors were false and additionally denied the claims that he was using a body double.

The Mirror once reported that Vladimir was diagnosed with cancer and had weak eyesight. The claims came from a Russian intelligence source in 2022.