"Queen behavior": Fans celebrate as BLACKPINK reaches the top 10 of the 2023 Billboard Year-End Top Tours chart with only 29 out of 66 shows

Following a spectacular 29-show BORN PINK WORLD TOUR, BLACKPINK secured a spot in the Top 10 of Billboard's Year-End Top Tours chart, ranking tenth. On December 1, Billboard announced the top-grossing concert tours held in 2023 and BLACKPINK was the only K-pop group to make this achievement this year.

The K-pop sensation has taken over the world with its infectious music and has built a strong fanbase of millions across the globe. Marking the beginning of their 2022 world tour, the girl group has broken unprecedented records made by renowned artists.

As the group made it to Billboard's Year-End Top Tours chart, their fandom BLINK is taking over the internet to celebrate this remarkable milestone, stating, “Queen behavior”.

“Blackpink is legendary”: Fans reacted to the group's presence on Billboard’s Year-End Top Tours chart

The Pink Venom singers commenced their world tour titled “BORN PINK WORLD TOUR”, in October of last year. The group visited 34 countries and held 66 shows in 22 countries with their astonishing tour.

Renowned artists like Beyoncé, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, P!nk, Elton John, The Weeknd, Depeche Mode and BLACKPINK were included in the Top 10 list. After Billboard Boxscore's Top Tours announcement, fans of the How You Like That singers are taking over social media to praise the idols for making it to the Top 10.

As Billboard tracked concert tours held between November 2022 and September 2023, only 29 shows out of 66 were considered. Signifying the number of visitors, grossing amount, and the number of concerts the group has held in this period, highlights the global impact BLACKPINK has.

The quartet earned up to 148.3 million USD from these shows, with an impressive crowd of 703,000 people attending. With only a few shows, the girl group has set another record for the K-pop industry this year becoming the only group to reach Top 10 on Billboard Boxscore's Top Tour charts.

More on BLACKPINK's BORN PINK WORLD TOUR

The world tour concluded in Seoul on September 17 where the group showcased their musical talents and extraordinary performances which was witnessed by numerous Korean celebrities.

BLACKPINK demonstrated their global dominance by making marvelous records just with their world tour. The Kill This Love singers also surpassed the female pop band Spice Girls for the highest-grossing female act in the world, earning approximately 265 million USD.

BORN PINK WORLD TOUR is not only the highest-grossing tour by a female K-pop act but also the top-grossing tour by an Asian artist this year. Previously, the girl group also became the first girl group and the first K-pop act to headline Coachella 2023. The Lovesick Girls singers also made history as the first K-pop group to headline the UK's major music festival at BST Hyde Park.