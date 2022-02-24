Queen Elizabeth health update: Monarch calls off virtual meetings for the second time amid COVID diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth, 95, has postponed all her scheduled virtual meetings for the second time this week after testing positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, February 20.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace noted in a statement on February 24,

"The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date. Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week."

While the Queen's health will continue to be monitored, regular updates on it will not be provided by Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth continues to experience mild cold-like symptoms

The Queen had previously canceled her virtual audience earlier this week, as a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (February 22) read,

"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties."

However, on February 23, the Queen held her weekly audience with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone from Windsor Castle. She also had an in-person engagement scheduled for Wednesday, but it was canceled on Monday following Covid isolation protocols.

Evident from the subsequent updates released by the palace, the Queen, who celebrated her 70th anniversary of becoming Queen on February 6, is well enough to carry out light duties that include going through her daily red boxes and signing official papers.

Queen Elizabeth, who has been vaccinated against Covid, was visited by her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, at Windsor Castle on February 8. Two days later, on February 10, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As confirmed by Buckingham Palace, the Queen had an overnight stay at the hospital after going in for unspecified tests in October. That same month, the monarch was forced to slow down on her official duties, as per doctors' orders.

Hence, the queen spent more than three months resting, resulting in her appearances becoming rarer.

The Queen's Covid diagnosis comes amid a turbulent time for the royals as she continues to deal with the scandals surrounding her family. The scandals include Prince Andrew's settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault, and the police investigation into Prince Charles' charity following cash-for-honors allegations.

The Queen is expected to host the Diplomatic Reception on March 2, as she will be meeting hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps at Windsor. The monarch is also set to attend the Commonwealth Service on March 14, and then the memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip on March 29, both of which will be held at Westminster Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth's appearances at the upcoming high-profile engagements are yet to be confirmed.

Edited by Sabika