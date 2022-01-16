Rachel Nagy death: Internet crushed as Detroit Cobras announce loss of "beloved friend"

American musician Rachel Nagy passed away on January 15, 2022. Her Detroit Cobras bandmate Greg Cartwright confirmed Nagy's death on various social media accounts.

Recalling her contribution to the band's success, Cartwright said that the frontwoman of Detroit Cobras was more than just a performer and carried the torch of R&B music to the fans globally.

"She embodied the spirit of the music itself and vaulted it to new heights with her own deeply affecting vocal power. I know that I am not alone when I say that I was inspired by her vitality, her fierce intensity and her vulnerability."

The band members did not reveal the cause of Nagy's death but said that they will keep their fans updated on her future memorial service.

As a result of COVID-19, the Detroit Cobras could not perform at El Club, Michigan, last week. The show has been postponed until February 2021.

Twitter reacts to Rachel Nagy's death

Moments after Cartwright posted about Nagy's death, Twitterati expressed their grief on the social media platform.

Matt Shipman @ShipLives Just heard that Rachel Nagy of the Detroit Cobras has died. What a loss. She was amazing.



Thank you for the songs, ma’am. Just heard that Rachel Nagy of the Detroit Cobras has died. What a loss. She was amazing.Thank you for the songs, ma’am.

FRATHOP Records @FRATHOPrecords Heartbroken, I'm so gutted right now. The Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy RIP. This is a huge loss Heartbroken, I'm so gutted right now. The Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy RIP. This is a huge loss https://t.co/Ie46IpYHwO

Becky B. @HonkyTonkWFMU Devastated that Rachel Nagy of the Detroit Cobras is no longer with us. She was a force to be reckoned with, the soul of Detroit, the epitome of rock and roll. Devastated that Rachel Nagy of the Detroit Cobras is no longer with us. She was a force to be reckoned with, the soul of Detroit, the epitome of rock and roll. https://t.co/EJEJdI32hw

Leyland “Lee” DeVito @leedevito Detroit Metro Times @metrotimes

metrotimes.com/city-slang/arc… Rachel Nagy, frontwoman of the rock band the Detroit Cobras, has died, according to bandmate Greg Cartwright. Rachel Nagy, frontwoman of the rock band the Detroit Cobras, has died, according to bandmate Greg Cartwright.metrotimes.com/city-slang/arc… I’m so heartbroken. The Detroit Cobras were one of the first bands I saw once I got my drivers license and could start going to shows. I’ve always loved them. They were one of the last bands I saw before the pandemic. twitter.com/metrotimes/sta… I’m so heartbroken. The Detroit Cobras were one of the first bands I saw once I got my drivers license and could start going to shows. I’ve always loved them. They were one of the last bands I saw before the pandemic. twitter.com/metrotimes/sta…

Laura Powers @lauracpowers



youtu.be/53F5kCdkztE So sad to hear that Rachel Nagy has left us. The best bad girl with a voice like a mountain range. First time I saw Detroit Cobras was one of those religious rocknroll experiences. So sad to hear that Rachel Nagy has left us. The best bad girl with a voice like a mountain range. First time I saw Detroit Cobras was one of those religious rocknroll experiences.youtu.be/53F5kCdkztE

Jordan (Ghastly’s Version) @JordanGhastly Definitely gone way too soon. I love the Detroit Cobras. I was fortunate enough to catch them coming through Atlanta. Such a huge loss. RIP Rachel. Definitely gone way too soon. I love the Detroit Cobras. I was fortunate enough to catch them coming through Atlanta. Such a huge loss. RIP Rachel. https://t.co/qF9m3nHXU3

Scott Ford @fordradio Sad news. Just found out that Rachel Nagy from the Detroit Cobras passed away. I loved that band and her voice was amazing. Rest In Peace Rachel and thanks for slaying all those songs for us. Sad news. Just found out that Rachel Nagy from the Detroit Cobras passed away. I loved that band and her voice was amazing. Rest In Peace Rachel and thanks for slaying all those songs for us.

Established in 1994 by Nagy and guitarist Mary Ramirez, the Detroit Cobras have gained a reputation as "Detroit's most renowned cover band." The band released its debut album Mink, Rat, or Rabbit in 1998.

It features guitarist and Detroit photographer Steve Shaw, bassist Jeff Meier, and drummer Damien Lang. They then released Life, Love, and Leaving three years later. The two albums were mainly 1960s covers, including pop hits and lesser-known soul songs by the Ronettes, the Shangri-Las, Irma Thomas, Otis Redding, the Marvelettes, and Ike and Tina Turner, among others.

Detroit Cobras' garage rock version of Motown quickly captured London-based Rough Trade Record's attention. The Detroit Cobras released two EPs on the label: Seven Easy Pieces in 2003 and Baby in 2004, the latter of which features their original song Hot Dog (Watch Me Eat). Their album, Tied & True, came out in 2007. Third Man Records reissued the rock band's first two records in 2016 Third Man Records. They said:

“The inimitable vocals of Rachel Nagy would no-doubt be a template from which folks like Amy Winehouse would work from years later.”

Talking about her band to blog All I Could See, Nagy said that people have a perception that the band is playing covers, so their job is easy.

“That’s the funny thing when people call us a cover band. Usually cover bands are at the corner bar playing Creed and songs everyone knows and wants to sing along with."

Rachel Nagy was deeply inspired by Irma Thomas, who evoked the love for music in the singer's heart.

Calling Thomas her "Beatlemania," Rachel Nagy said she was everything to her.

“At Jazz Fest in New Orleans, that’s when I first understood Beatlemania... Irma walks out onstage and I collapsed and started crying and screaming. That woman, she just destroys me.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Rachel Nagy is survived by her brother Tony Nagy and her mother, Marge Nagy.

Edited by Srijan Sen